A sense of 'duty, honor, virtue': Veteran recalls 9/11 attacks, emphasizes importance of service to country

The words “Thank God Such Men Lived” is engraved on the metal Killed In Action bracelet that lives on the wrist of Elias Donker.
The bracelet honors the soldiers he knows who have died in service to their country since the 9/11 terror attacks that launched America into 20 years of warfare.
A person once asked Donker why he wears the bracelet, and he honestly replied: “How am I supposed to pick which one of my buddies to put on my arm? I’d have a stack of bracelets all the way up to my elbow.”
He is thankful each of those soldiers lived, he said, and looking back on the last 20 years, he hopes all Americans appreciate the sacrifice made by service people to maintain the liberties that are too often taken for granted.
“When the second plane hit that tower, what you wanted to do didn’t matter anymore. It was what needed done,” he said of the decision to serve after the 9/11 terror attack at the World Trade Center in New York City.
Now medically retired as a major, Donker entered a military career with the 101st Airborne and served a variety of positions including as an instructor and advisor during his first two tours of Iraq. He also served as an advisor to United States Division South in the southern third of Iraq during his third tour.
He was 21 years old on Sept. 11, 2001, and he recalls that on that morning, he had ridden his motorcycle to his hometown bank where he joined the tellers watching a television because a jet had struck one of the World Trade Center towers.
“That was still the first plane, and I thought it was a horrible accident,” Donker said of that morning’s news. “And then the second plane hit, and nobody said anything for a second, and then someone said, ‘We’re going to war.”
His response was “Yep.”
That day’s attack changed the trajectory of American life.
A Sullivan County native and a graduate of North Central High School, Donker was studying communications at Indiana State University at the time. His high school sweetheart Sara had already completed her degree and was working as a professional physical therapist assistant in Indianapolis.
Sept. 11, 2001, was her first day on the job.
“I watched the second plane hit the tower while I was at work,” Sara Donker said. “It was a crazy day.”
Both of them knew at that moment what the future held for Elias.
As an ROTC member at ISU, he was already planning to go into the Army.
After 9/11, he said, he changed his major within the communications department so he could graduate sooner with the goal of going to war as soon as possible.
Commissioned as a lieutenant, Donker first went to Fort Sill for field artillery school. He graduated in six months, and found himself in Iraq six days later.
He and Sara got married while he was in field artillery school. She stayed in Terre Haute when he deployed for his first tour. When he came back stateside, she had already found them a house in Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and had a home ready for him.
“He’s spoiled,” she said warmly of her husband as they sipped Starbucks coffees and talked about the military years of their lives.
Donker served all three of his tours in Iraq, where he became identified as an expert on the country and its culture, and served as an advisor to military staff.
“I probably trained over a thousand soldiers on hand-to-hand combat and room-clearing – technically called urban operations,” he said.
His specialty was hand-to-hand operations. He also got into sport fighting for a while as a way of “testing” what he was teaching, but soon realized his skill-set was different than what a competitive fighter could do.
“I’ve never done anything defensive in my life,” he said chuckling.
Sara admires her husband and his choice to serve following the 9/11 attack.
She describes Elias as “intense in all the good ways. He’s going to find what is right and then not quit until it is right. He’s very honorable.”
Honor matters, as does duty, Donker said.
He points to American history in reference to U.S. involvement in Iraq.
America fought for its independence in 1776. And later, in the War of 1812, the young nation had to decide to maintain its freedom and fight for it, even after the British enemy burned the White House.
“Look at the Iraqis,” he said as a comparison. “You can liberate a people, but they have to choose to be free.”
The rule of Saddam Hussain had oppressed the Iraqi people with terrorist tactics and harsh punishment for dissent.
“When we rolled into Iraq and liberated the Iraqis, they had to choose whether they wanted to get their act together and be free,” Donker said. “And quite frankly, they didn’t — until that ISIS caliphate started pushing down and came down all the way to about Tikrit. That was the equivalent of us getting the White House burned in 1814.”
The Iraqi forces took responsibility for their country at that time, after years of training and assistance from U.S. and other forces.
“I had tears in my eyes when I watched the Iraqi coalition,” Donker said. “It was their fight. They took their country back. Now it’s theirs. Now they are a free people that got into the First World like they wanted to be.”
Though he never served in Afghanistan, Donker said he trained soldiers who did serve there. The country has a different background and cultural dynamic. Its own military has not embraced responsibility for the nation the way the Iraqis did.
“Even today you can look at Iraq and Afghanistan. Iraq rose to the challenge and Afghanistan is failing,” he said.
America is also seeing challenging times domestically, he acknowledged, as political divisiveness and cultural bickering creates rifts and “tribes” around the nation.
“If we don’t fiercely protect, defend and enhance what we have, it’s going to slip away,” he said, reflecting on the current challenges. “You are going to become either a tribal wasteland like Afghanistan or a failed state like Iraq.”
Too many Americans do not appreciate the freedoms and responsibilities of this nation, he said, and they have no idea of the harsh struggles of people in under-developed or war-torn nations.
“There are a lot of people who worry about infringements on their conveniences here and consider that to be the struggle of a lifetime,” he said. “That’s nothing like displaced refugees who don’t know where their next meal is coming from or if their kids are going to live through the night.”
Donker said he believes the best way for the American public to honor the sacrifices of American service members is for people to realize how easy it would be for what we have to slip away.
“For us to renew that sense of civic duty, honor, virtue, and be proactive to make sure we enhance what we have, not allow ourselves to be pitted against each other,” he said. “That part of the Pledge of Allegiance where we talk about being one nation indivisible, take that ‘indivisible’ as a call to duty.”
He said it’s become easy to allow ourselves to get segregated and divided.
“Al Qaida doesn’t have to come over here and divide us if we do that ourselves,” he said.
“Liberty and duty go hand in hand. That’s what you learn in the war,” Donker said, “and that’s what you come back as a veteran and hope to make the rest of society bear in mind.”
