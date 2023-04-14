Jessica Murphy shared a painful post to Facebook in 2016. She had suffered a miscarriage and used the social media site as a space to grieve.
Murphy gave birth to her son Daniel three years ago, yet her experiences with miscarriages weren’t over — she has suffered three since then.
Her initial post, however, became the catalyst for conversation and support through online messages, texts and phone calls with others who had experienced the same loss.
Murphy estimates she has offered counsel or simply a sympathetic ear to between 30 and 40 women.
“I feel very privileged to have created a space where women feel they can safely speak about what they’re going through,” Murphy said. “It helps them feel they’re not alone in it, too.”
She said, “You realize that there’s a community of women and families out there that all struggle with this and feel like they don’t have a voice to share it.
“It is so personal, and not everyone’s comfortable with that. [Facebook] opened the door to share my story and our journey in hopes that some woman would read it and feel that her thoughts and emotions weren’t unique to her, that there were other people out there that had that same experience.”
Statistics vary, but pregnancies end in miscarriage between 10-25% of the time, and about one in eight women struggle with infertility. Murphy recalled that she didn’t receive much empathy from medical professionals during her first miscarriage.
“I remember when we left the hospital, the nurse was very matter-of-fact: ‘We did not hear a heartbeat. You have four or five days — if nothing happens on its own, we’ll bring you in,’” she recalled. “And that was it in terms of what to expect. No one in my family had ever experienced such a loss, so it’s not like I could call up my mom and say, ‘What can I do?’”
‘Alone on the bathroom floor’
“I delivered that first baby alone on the bathroom floor, and it was by far the most traumatic experience I’ve ever had,” Murphy continued. “Immediately, it was, ‘Why did no one discuss this with me, what it was going to be like?’ Not that it would make it any easier, but just to prepare for it.”
When she told friends and family about her miscarriage, no one knew how to respond. Revealing her travails online took herculean courage.
“I remember typing and retyping and deleting my first Facebook post multiple times across several weeks,” she said. “I finally just thought, ‘You’re not the only one who’s feeling these things, so just put it out there.’”
So she did, she said, “and the feedback — I didn’t want it to be, ‘Oh, we’re so sorry.’ I didn’t want people to feel sorry for me, and I was amazed that that’s not what I got. I got women who said ‘I’ve had multiple losses’ or ‘I’ve been struggling for years and we’ve never gotten pregnant.’
“You realize that there’s a community of women and families out there that all struggle with this and feel like they don’t have a voice to share it,” she continued. “It is so personal, and not everyone’s comfortable with that. I shared it, the good and the bad, and the more I shared and the more open I got was when I started getting messages or comments or texts from other women. What really gets me is when they say, ‘I’ve never been able to put into words what I’m feeling and I appreciate you doing that.’”
Murphy and her husband Kevin located a “great” fertility doctor in Indianapolis, and she was pregnant within four months. Daniel was born on Aug. 6, 2019, after Murphy spent 41 hours in labor.
“He was definitely worth the wait,” she said. But even getting pregnant was fraught with doubt.
“I remember feeling very guilty to share that I was pregnant because I already had this group of women who were very much wanting that same thing and didn’t have it,” Murphy admitted. She now tells women any emotions they experience regarding their own or anyone else’s fertility is valid.
For Murphy, a huge turning point in feeling accepted despite her miscarriages was a post card she received from nurses at Magnificat Family Medicine in Indianapolis after her first miscarriage after giving birth to Dan. Each nurse expressed sorrow for her loss but also acknowledged her as a mother.
“It was so different from our first miscarriage — I remember thinking, ‘This is what it should be like,’” she said. “You should be acknowledged as a mother. Your baby should be acknowledged.”
Murphy, who serves as development manager at Catholic Charities Terre Haute and was recently named one of the 12 Under 40 by the Tribune-Star and the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce, wears a bracelet with gems representing each of her babies. Her son has a figurine of St. Gianna, the patron saint of mothers, physicians and unborn children. She has learned to cope with her situation.
“I’m very proud of myself that I can talk about this and I’m not crying,” she said. “But it is very hard even though it has become normalized. That’s one of the things I hope that comes out of me sharing my story is that it does become normalized. It needs to be acknowledged and I want women to share their story.”
‘I was so thankful’
And the women she has communicated with appreciate the attention she gives them.
“I was so thankful for her acknowledgement and connection because I remember feeling like I was on an island of my own with all of my anxieties and insecurities,” said Rachel Leinweber, who was friends with Murphy in college and stayed in touch via social media when she moved to Kalama, Wash. “It was then she shared her journey to motherhood and helped me to see that I was not alone.
“While others minimize my anxieties and remind me that this or that is ‘normal,’ Jess listens and reminds me that no matter what, it is OK to just feel,” Leinweber added. “Jess is a safe space and she helps to normalize the fear that comes with motherhood and loss.”
Paige Wright, who worked with Murphy at Chances and Services for Youth and now lives in Columbus, Ind., recalled, “In May 2020, I had my first miscarriage due to an ectopic pregnancy. As soon as Jessica found out I had a miscarriage she texted me right away.”
Murphy’s text read in part: “No matter how long that soul is with you, the loss is great. You will always remember this baby.” She also immediately reached out after Wright miscarried identical twin girls and prayed for her.
“Jessica made sure I knew I wasn’t alone,” Wright said. “Jessica always made sure to talk about her experiences and reached out to me in comfort with each of my miscarriages. Because Jessica is so brave in telling her story and experiences, myself and so many others know that that our personal experiences and stories matter too.”
Stacie Griffith of Sand Creek, Mich., reached out to Murphy not because she had suffered a miscarriage, but because a friend had and she wanted advice on how to counsel her.
“Jessica helped guide me with some pointers of how to approach my friend including letting her know I was there to listen, whenever she was ready to talk about her feelings,” Griffith said. “She gave gift options in case she wasn’t quite ready to talk and encouraged her to name her angel babies.”
She added, “I’m so thankful Jessica has been open and willing to help others.”
Reach out
Katie Snowden of Terre Haute and Murphy were friends in college; each attended the other’s wedding. After Snowden had several children, she then had two miscarriages. Oliver was born seven weeks ago and Murphy recently visited Snowden to meet him for the first time. Oliver was born a month early after Snowden endured 24 hours of labor, and briefly stopped breathing after his birth.
“I had a gender reveal cake for Oliver — we were very hesitant to share that we were having another one because I had shared the first loss online,” Snowden said. “I waited until I was almost through the second trimester before telling anyone that we were actually having one.”
“Jessica has been a lot more open and willing to share her story — it’s a hard topic,” Snowden added. “I pretty much shut down, whereas Jessica has been really strong. She can lead others into telling their story. It’s magical — when I’m down, I get on [Facebook] and she’s posted something on her strengths. Instead of looking at it negatively, she looks at it positively. That’s always helped me get through it.”
Those wishing to contact Murphy can email onajourneywithjess@gmail.com. “I would love for women to reach out,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.