A Safe Route to School

Next week, some Fuqua Elementary students will have an opportunity to walk to school with local celebrities, starting with officers from the Terre Haute Police Department.
The program, called “Safe Routes to School," will encourage Fuqua students who live within a mile of school to walk there each day.
The initiative will last four weeks, and each week, a different group will walk with children along designated walking routes. In subsequent weeks, the celebrities will be Indiana State University honors students; the Terre Haute Fire Department; and ISU softball players.
On Sunday, students and adults will paint Gold Stars on some of the sidewalks where the participating adult celebrities can meet the students and then walk with them to school.
The goals are to increase the number of walkers "and show them safe routes to do that," said Mary Beth Harris, school principal.
Another goal is to encourage exercise and healthy habits through walking. The school has about 350 to 375 students, and families of 56 of them who qualify for the program received information about it as well as a survey.
The initiative has been organized by Jane Santucci, Wabash Valley riverSCAPE consultant, who helped secure a grant from the Indiana Department of Health.
"This is all about getting our kids healthier," she said.
"We're trying to see what barriers there are" and why kids are not walking to school, Santucci said. Several live five, 10 or 15 minutes away.
The program is using celebrity walkers to get the students pumped up, and it will start off with Terre Haute police next week.
"What better organization than people who are trained and have an eye for safety," Santucci said. "A lot of kids look up to police as their heroes."
Eligible families should have forms with maps of the walking route and where students should meet their celebrity; there will be painted gold stars on the pavement or sidewalk marking where they should meet. Students need to be at the designated star at a specific time.
On Monday and all week, six THPD representatives will be walking with different groups of students.
Brad Rumsey, a THPD detective and assistant public information officer, said it's a good opportunity for police to interact with children in a positive way and for the students "to see us outside of responding to an accident, domestic dispute or whatever is going on in the neighborhood."
He will be one of the celebrity walkers next week. "We're looking forward to it. We really like to see people in other than emergency situations," Rumsey said
Each day of the program, the celebrities and students will follow the same path to school, "and maybe those kids will use those paths themselves afterward," he said. Police also will give the students tips about how to walk safely to school.
Santucci hopes to eventually expand the program to other schools.
Fuqua Elementary was chosen for the program because it is closest to an "unofficial" trail, a former Graham Grain rail line that is no longer active, Santucci said. Many people use it as a trail, and she hopes to see it eventually become an official, designated trail.
At some point in the future, it could serve as a safe way for kids in the area to walk to school, she said. It would connect Seventh Street and Margaret Avenue neighborhoods with Rea Park.
