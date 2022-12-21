A packed roomful of people at the Ryves Youth Center filled the place to brimming Wednesday with the holiday spirit during the monthly family night with the theme Christmas at Ryves.
The youth center’s program director Jim Pinkstaff, resplendent in a red jacket dotted with cats wearing stocking caps, moonlighted as bassist for the band Hot Rod Lincoln, which kicked off its performance at the event with a version of that old holiday chestnut “I Saw Her Standing There.”
“This is really a great time of year,” Pinkstaff said. “So many of our families face a lot of challenges that people outside the community might not be aware of, but it’s really just nice to see them come together this time of year and share a meal together.”
The youth center’s walls still sported art from Father’s Day. It filled up well before the scheduled 4:30 start time, as some attendees played Uno and others colored drawings of characters from Lilo & Stitch and Sonic the Hedgehog.
Domino’s provided pizzas and local chef Naomi Smith served up dessert.
Abbi Scott also sang for the crowd. Project Never Broken offered family-friendly activities and children could shop for gifts for their parents at Santa’s workshop, which also wrapped the presents.
“For them to have the opportunity tonight to come in and pick up some of those items and show how much they love those adults in their life, I think it’s a nice gesture,” said Jennifer Tames, assistant agency director with Catholic Charities, who co-sponsored the event.
“It’s Christmastime, a great opportunity to give back a little more to these families,” Tames added. “I think they’re going to have a great evening tonight.”
Family nights were a common staple of the Ryves Youth Center’s schedule of events in coordination with what was the now-dissolved Ryves Neighborhood Association. The pandemic shut the activities down for more than a year; the first new family night was in May 2022.
It was Tammie Mundell’s first Christmas at Ryves, though her stepson D.J. Mundell is a seasoned veteran of the event.
“This is pretty basic, pretty fun and it’s sweet,” D.J. said. “They’re sweet here. The food’s good here.”
Leslie Arbagh was there with her children, her grandmother, her aunt and a plethora of cousins. “We’ve got a lot of us,” she said.
“It means a lot — it’s a great event and a great outcome for the children,” Arbagh added. “They have fun. It’s just a big turnout. Catholic Charities do a good deed — they’re there to help people who are in need. I’m very grateful for everything the community has to offer.”
It was also Colleen Amos’s first Christmas at Ryves.
“The people are wonderful — very giving, and spirited, wanting to help everyone in a good Christmas spirit,” she said, adding the event was helping her get into the Christmas spirit. “Something like this definitely brings it out, because there’s a lot of people together and the music and everything.”
