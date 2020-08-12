A Place Called Hope Inc. will hold a ribbon cutting and public tours from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 15) at 501 E. Ninth Street in Clay City.
The organization's mission is to help homeless female veterans and women ages 18 and older who are struggling with life controlling problems.
Female veterans are the fastest growing population among homeless vets, according to a news release from the agency. A Place Called Hope provides a faith-based curriculum that addresses their most urgent need of overcoming issues, transition to a healthy lifestyle and ultimately becoming productive members of the community. It offers a one-year residential program on a voluntary basis at no cost to the individual. It accepts referrals throughout the state of Indiana.
The Saturday events guests will include Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, state Sen. Eric Bassler state Rep. Bob Heaton and U.S. Rep. Larry Bucshon.
The public is invited to tour the facility and meet the leadership of A Place Called Hope Inc. There will be food, drinks and music. For more information visit www.helpingthehopeless.org, call 352-348-4308, or email drchassie@aol.com
