After Mark Clinkenbeard was seriously injured in a mowing accident on Memorial Day 2020, good friend Gail Hayes organized a blood drive in his honor, called "A Pint for Mark."
In the accident, Clinkenbeard — now a Vigo County commissioner — had been mowing rental property along Indiana 46 when the driver of a pickup truck lost control, hit a utility pole and then hit the riding mower.
He suffered traumatic injuries and was airlifted to Methodist Hospital, where he received many blood products that helped save his life.
Now, Clinkenbeard is helping coordinate a county-organized blood drive in honor of Hayes, who died in January after a battle with cancer.
The blood drive, which is from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday in the Vigo County Annex council chambers, is titled, "A pint for Mark — in memory of Gail Hayes — community blood drive."
The "Pint for Mark" blood drive has occurred each year since the accident.
"We want to honor Gail's memory," Clinkenbeard said. "She was a great person, very involved in the community and she did a lot of volunteerism. We miss her."
Clinkenbeard coordinated with the Vigo County Health Department in this year's "A Pint for Mark" blood drive.
Those wanting to donate blood can do so at the following link: donate.indiana.versiti.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/153374
The need for blood donations is great.
Last week, Indiana's blood supply reached critically low levels, and Versiti Blood Center of Indiana issued an emergency appeal for blood donations.
"During summer months we really struggle to get people to donate," said Shelly Shearer, Versiti account representative.
According to a news release issued last week, "While Versiti strives for a three-day supply of available blood for local hospitals, the organization currently has less than a one-day supply on the shelves. Not only does this potentially put people's lives at risk, but it limits the ability to respond to the need for blood should the unexpected occur."
Versiti is hoping people honor Clinkenbeard and Hayes by donating blood on Thursday, Shearer said.
"An appointment is very important for the flow of the drive," Shearer said. Versiti will try to work with walks-ins, but if they show up without an appointment that may mean long wait times.
Those wanting to participate can also go to the Versiti.org website.
Once on the website, select Indiana as the state on the upper right hand corner — then click on the “donate blood” button at the top of the page. Search by zipcode and date range — look for the “A Pint for Mark— In Honor of Gail” blood drive.
