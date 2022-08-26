'A Night at the Museum' theme for Historical Center's fundraiser

The Vigo County History Center announced the date of its new fundraiser and 100th Year Anniversary Celebration of the Vigo County Historical Society, “A Night at the Museum” scheduled for Oct. 22.
With the 2006 movie starring Ben Stiller in mind, the History Center will showcase its exhibits and local history, with many “coming to life” over the course of the evening, according to a press release from the organization.
“We are so lucky to have super creative board members who came up with this idea, specifically Judy Kraly,” History Center Executive Director Marla Flowers said. “Our planning committee has embraced the idea and we think visitors are going to be surprised and entertained while seeing the museum in a new light.”
History Center Curator Suzy Quick said it will be unlike any other event in the community.
Interactive exhibits will be spread across the History Center’s three floors, along with catering by Chef Kris Kraut at Federal Coffee + Fine Foods and cash bar by The Copper Bar.
“Vigo County history is our story and a 100 year anniversary is a really big deal for an organization,” Quick said. “The Night at the Museum event is a once in a lifetime chance to celebrate how huge that is for us and for our community.”
Sponsorships and tickets are available for purchase by calling the History Center at 812-235-9717 or contacting Flowers at marla.flowers@vchsmuseum.org.
Individual tickets are $50 for History Center members and $65 for non-members.
