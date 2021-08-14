A Godzilla pop vinyl figure was among the items DeVante Harris brought with him from Evansville as he moved into his Cromwell Hall room at Indiana State University on Thursday.
“I’m panicked, but excited,” said Harris, whose family helped him load a cart to take up to his room. “It’s a new experience. I walked into the building and was like, ‘oh god.’ Just seeing people who are doing the same thing I am was extra nerve-wracking but exciting.”
ISU students began arriving Sunday, by appointment, and that continues through today for new students and Monday for those returning. The staggered arrivals are a COVID safety protocol.
Harris plans to go to ISU for his first two years and then transfer to a school in Florida where he wants to pursue animal behavior studies. Job possibilities might include at a zoo, a preserve or even a gator farm, he said.
He is aware the COVID-19 pandemic could have an impact on this freshman year, but he recently got his first COVID vaccination shot and plans on getting the second. “It’s not on the forefront of my mind,” he said.
The 106-degree heat index was not especially conducive for the big move-in day. Family members joining him were his step-dad, mom, sister and grandmother.
Harris’ sister, Brooklyn Bates, age 10, had mixed emotions. “It’s going to be nice having him out of the house, but I’m also going to miss him,” she said.
Stepdad Will Bates said, “I’m excited for him. It will be his first experience doing stuff on his own. He won’t have mom and dad to nag him to do things ... He’ll have a little bit of freedom.”
Upon arriving at his room, Harris said, “It’s smaller than I thought,” as he tried to figure out where he would put all his belongings. To make it more like home, he brought some items friends have given him — including Godzilla.
Meanwhile, freshman Elliott Lareau of West Lafayette also endured the heat as she rolled a full cart to her residence hall room. While she lives close to Purdue, she chose to study business administration at ISU.
“Everyone near me goes to Purdue, and I’ve kind of lived next to the campus my whole life, so I wanted to go somewhere different,” she said. She chose ISU because “it was close and it was a pretty-decent sized school.”
Her mom, Jane Lareau, said she’s ready for her daughter to experience college life and all that it has to offer, but hopes Elliott will also listen to some of her advice. That advice?
“Be safe, make lots friends, get involved in as much as you can,” Jane Lareau suggests. “I’m not too nervous or upset. She’s only an hour and 45 minutes away.”
ISU has plenty of activities lined up for its newest students, including a Class of 2025 Welcome on Sunday in Hulman Center.
It will be Michele Soliz’ first academic year as ISU’s new vice president for student affairs. With students back on campus, “I’m feeling the excitement,” she said. Among her priorities are a focus on student success, with improved student retention and graduation rates.
While ISU will return to in-person classes this fall, officials also are maintaining COVID safety protocols, including required indoor masking. The university also will be offering COVID vaccinations for students and employees on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Student Health Center.
This Tuesday, it is conducting a walk-in vaccination clinic for students and employees from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. in Dede II.
“We encourage faculty, staff and students to get vaccinated,” Soliz said. “The more people that can be vaccinated, the safer the community.” As of Thursday, ISU had more than 950 students upload vaccination verifications.
“I think we have a lot in place to protect our community,” she said. But, officials also are aware that with the pandemic, “Things are changing every day,” Soliz said.
Enrollment is expected to decline this fall due to COVID and other factors, but that’s true for many colleges and universities nationwide, she said.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
