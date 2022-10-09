When Susan Goode’s teenager came out as a transgender woman several years ago, it was a relief to the family.
Goode’s younger child, initially “a really happy baby,” began to change in first grade and became withdrawn and sullen.
“I had taken her to therapist after therapist. Doctor after doctor,” Goode said. “I had her tested for Asperger’s (Syndrome) and anything on the (autism) spectrum. Those tests always came back fine.”
In high school, Jamie went from being an excellent student to barely passing classes.
Jamie’s struggles dragged the family “into the abyss of unknowns over many years,” Goode wrote in Motherly, an online publication.” Jamie’s rages “became sudden and uncontrollable, and so were ours, in response. We were mad at each other, at ourselves, at counselors, at the world.”
Their world changed when Jamie attempted suicide and spent a week in isolation at a treatment facility.
“That event served as the catalyst to finally begin our journey toward healing,” Goode, who lives in Terre Haute, wrote in the online article published earlier this year. Goode used an assumed name for the publication.
Fortunately, Goode wrote, her daughter “was born into a household whose beliefs were rooted in love and acceptance.”
The family embarked on a mission of providing the gender-affirming healthcare needed to make the transition, Goode wrote. That has included surgery, hormone therapy, body hair removal, medication and counseling.
Now, Goode speaks of her two daughters.
Celebrating the unique person they are
“It’s tough being the parent of a trans child only in that as hard as you try, you can’t know what they are really going through,” Goode said in an Aug. 1 interview.
While it was “kind of sad” to lose her son, “There is the celebration of the new and unique person that they are,” Goode said.
Goode, who works at Indiana State University, attends Central Christian Church in Terre Haute, which is accepting of transgender individuals.
For those who cite their religion or the Bible in rejecting transgender people, Goode says, “The higher power I know tells us to love and accept everybody.”
Being transgender “is not a choice. Nobody would choose to go through such hardship and be so committed to their identity unless it was totally part of their personhood and how they were created,” she said.
Goode volunteers at the Pride Center of Terre Haute and serves on their board of directors. An LGBTQ ally, she speaks about her experiences as the mother of a transgender daughter.
While Goode and her family have been accepting of her daughter’s transition, not all transgender individuals have the same support.
“I know there are parents who have kicked their kids out or have not accepted them. That makes their hardship a million times worse,” Goode said. The suicide rate among trans people “is pretty dang high. How could you contribute to your child wanting to not be alive anymore?”
She realizes there are people who will not accept transgender individuals, whether based on religious beliefs or other reasons. “Honestly I don’t think anything can change their minds,” Goode said.
But she does encourage those open-minded to “talk to anybody in the LGBTQ community, any family member of a trans person or anyone in that community, just to make contact and not be judgmental but ask questions.” The Pride Center offers “safe space” where people can ask questions.
Goode encourages those questions. “Don’t be so set in your mind because a lot of things people say and think aren’t true,” she said.
Getting to know someone in the transgender community “brings it home that they are just a person … They are just people trying to live their lives,” Goode said.
With increasing instances of anti-transgender legislation being advanced throughout the country, “It seems to me that human rights shouldn’t be impinged upon because of a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity. People are people. Humans are humans,” Goode said.
In Motherly, Goode writes, “We have a responsibility to allow our children to be their authentic selves, no matter what the legislators rule. It’s time lawmakers realize they represent society, not their own outdated, unsubstantiated beliefs. Let’s elect lawmakers who protect our children and our society. Let’s not lose one more child or break up another family.”
