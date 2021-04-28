A look at road work projects planned across the Wabash Valley

Temperatures are starting to warm up as spring takes hold across the Wabash Valley. For motorists, that means road construction season is underway.
The Indiana Department of Transportation this year has several projects slated throughout Vigo, Clay, Parke, Vermillion and Sullivan counties in the Wabash Valley, as well as work along Interstate 70. Here’s a look at some projects.
On I-70:
• INDOT plans to install three overhead message boards on I-70, awarding a $2.9 million contract to Midwestern Electric Inc. The three message boards will be located eastbound just inside the state line; eastbound at the 9.7-mile marker between U.S. 41 and U.S. 40/Indiana 641; and westbound at the Vigo/Clay county line.
Nine closed circuit cameras will be mounted on tower masts along the first 16 miles of I-70, said Debbie Calder, INDOT’s Crawfordsville District spokeswoman. “A pre-construction meeting will be held soon and then we will have a construction schedule” on this project, Calder said.
• INDOT will open bids in July for bridge patching on I-70 over Knight Road, about 5 miles west of Indiana 243, and on a bridge near the Indiana/Illinois state line. When started, this project will have nighttime lane restrictions, Calder said.
In Vigo County:
• INDOT will open bids next month to resurface asphalt on U.S. 40/Indiana 46 from I-70 to Wabash Avenue, as well as make a bridge deck replacement over the south fork of Lost Creek. This work is slated to start in June and run through the spring of 2022.
For the U.S. 40/Indiana 46 resurfacing project, “we are removing the guardrail in the median and replacing that with a raised concrete median,” Calder said. “However, some of the existing grass median will be converted to concrete pavement, which will allow us to extended the turn lane capacity at many of the intersections along the route. The corridor when done will have a modern look with a smooth riding surface that will allow for better traffic movement for the community,” Calder said.
”There will be some lane restrictions to allow construction to happen and keep the road open for use,” Calder said. “The traffic is heavy during rush hour along this route,” she said. For the concrete work, “we will need to restrict a lane around the work area at night when the traffic is light and have all lanes open during the day for the summer/fall of 2021,” Calder said.
”During the spring of 2022, the hot mix asphalt overlay would need to be done at night as well with a lane restriction, mobile flashing arrow sign for use with the maintenance of traffic with the paving operation,” Calder said.
• INDOT will open bids in September for a median construction on U.S. 41, which includes removing and/or repairing the concrete center curb between Hulman Street and Maple Avenue.
”The plan is to remove the deteriorated concrete center curb, patch pavement as necessary and apply pavement markings, or perform concrete center curb repairs in areas of deterioration that cannot be removed completely and repaint as well,” Calder said.
• Work continues on the pedestrian bridge between West Terre Haute and Terre Haute. The Beaty Construction Inc. of Bogston last year was awarded a $6,646,686 contract by INDOT to construct the 1.17-mile concrete elevated walkway, with a 10-foot clear space for walking and biking overlooking the Wabashiki Fish and Wildlife Area. After the contractor’s cost savings redesign, the project cost about $6.15 million.
Vigo County paid $240,000 toward design of the walkway and $1.55 million for construction, a 20% match for the project based on estimates from 2018, said Larry Robbins, Vigo County engineer/highway director. The project is slated for completion this summer.
The city of Terre Haute and Vigo County also have separate road projects underway this year.
Terre Haute City Engineer Chuck Ennis said the city plans to target projects using Indiana Community Crossings matching grant funding for its road work this year. The biggest, estimated at more than $256,000, is repaving Wabash Avenue from 35th Street east to the city’s park department shop at Highland Lawn cemetery.
”It is the east end of Wabash Avenue. There is a lot of pavement there as it is a big wide road, so a lot of pavement has to be put down for that” project, Ennis said.
Other city road projects this year are:
• First Street from Margaret Avenue to Idaho Street is a 0.9-mile paving project, estimated at more than $124,000.
• Brown Avenue from Washington Street to Wabash Avenue is a 1.3-mile paving project (with exceptions at Poplar and College intersections) estimated at more than $193,000.
• Make road joint repairs on the Fruitridge Avenue overpass to Maple Avenue, costing about $5,000.
”We did some joint repair last year, but it has not held up well, but it would take a lot to resurface that, so we will make joint repairs again,” Ennis said.
The city is continuing work on Lafayette Avenue, making traffic changes on Lafayette Avenue between 25th Street and the Indiana Railroad to allow construction on the northbound lane. Traffic is moved slightly west for northbound and southbound traffic, restricting lanes down to 10 feet wide.
Additionally, two turn lanes for southbound traffic at the intersection of Fort Harrison will be removed.
”We are widening the road, and most of the storm sewers are in,” Brad Utz, director of inspection for the city’s engineering department, said this week. “We are working to keep traffic open as much as possible, [and] unless something major comes up, we should not completely close Lafayette Avenue any more,” Utz said. “We will just move traffic lanes around to get them around workers.”
In Vigo County, Springhill Road will be the county’s largest transportation project this year.
While trees were cut prior to April 1, work continues this month to remove the downed trees for a street-widening project that will close Springhill Road from 7th Street to Canal Road. Springhill Road will become three lanes, with a center turn lane.
It is the second phase of an ongoing project, which started in 2016 on Springhill Road from U.S. 41 to 7th Street. That phase was completed in 2018, said Larry Robbins, Vigo County engineer/highway director.
”May 5 is the bid opening date for Springhill Road Phase 2,” Robbins said. “We are still working on tree removal, so it is still kind of a mess down there. But hopefully we get good bids in May and then will go to construction later this summer. It will probably be completed within a year, so by the summer of 2022 it will be complete,” he said.
The second phase is about 1.2 mile long. It is a project in which the city pays 20%, with federal funding covering 80% of the project, Robbins said.
In other projects, Clinton Road Phase 1 will be under a design contract this year, Robbins said.
”It is design for the reconstruction and widening of Clinton Road from Parke Avenue to Hasselburger Avenue,” Robbins said. “That includes the intersection at Hasselburger and there will probably be a signal there. The project widens Clinton Road from two lanes to three lanes and installs a pedestrian pathway along the east side,” Robbins said.
This project will not start until the fall of 2023, Robbins said, with work completed in 2024.
In the fall, the county will repair a bridge on Farmersburg Street over Turman Creek, re-enforcing bridge abutments, plus will replace superstructure on a bridge on 13th Street over Lost Creek, which is 0.33 mile south of Fort Harrison Road.
”We will keep everything below deck but will rebuild everything on top, so [13th Street] will be shut down and a detour route will be used,” Robbins said.
Robbins said the county has applied for $1 million in Community Crossings matching funds for 2021. That would allow the county to work on 30 miles of paving and 35 miles of chip and seal work on county roads, he said.
”Last year, we did $4 million of Community Crossings work which included a 2019 award and a 2020 award,” Robbins said. “We paved 65 miles of road, which was pretty unprecedented.”
A look at some INDOT projects in other areas of the Wabash Valley:
In Clay County:
• The southbound lane on Indiana 63 over U.S. 41 will close on or after May 1 for work on the northbound bridge. This section is in Vigo County, however, INDOT’s total project also includes Clay County.
The roadway is scheduled to reopen at the end of September, Calder said. A detour will take motorists on U.S. 41 northbound to a cross-over at Florida Avenue, where a temporary traffic signal will allow U-turn access onto U.S. 41 southbound and then back to Indiana 63 northbound.
This project was awarded to White Construction Inc. for $3.2 million. “It also includes a bridge deck replacement on Indiana 59 in Clay County, located more than 2 miles north of Indiana 246. This work begins May 1 as well. Traffic will be controlled at the bridge with a temporary traffic signal allowing for one travel lane across the bridge,” Calder said.
• I-70 bridge maintenance and repair work over Honey Creek, located 4.86 miles west of Indiana 59. This contract also includes a bridge in Morgan County on Indiana 42 over Robart Ditch, about 2.36 miles west of Indiana 39, Calder said. Ragle Inc. was awarded a $459,166 contract for this work, slated to start in mid May, with nighttime lane restrictions.
In Parke County:
• A resurfacing project is slated to start in Rockville on or after May 3. Milestone Contractors South LLC was awarded a $2.1 million contract to resurface U.S. 41 and U.S. 36 through Rockville along with constructing Americans with Disabilities Act compliant curb ramps. This work is scheduled to be completed by Aug. 15, Calder said.
• The U.S. 36 bridge over the Wabash River will be painted under a $2.3 million contract awarded to Eagle Painting and Maintenance Co. The painting contract includes six additional bridges on Interstate 65 in Tippecanoe County.
A temporary traffic signal will be installed about May 5, with the job slated to be completed by Oct. 2, prior to the Covered Bridge Festival, Calder said.
• Pontem Contractors was awarded a $983,376 contract for a bridge deck overlay on Indiana 59 over the Big Raccoon Creek, about 6 miles south of U.S. 36. The road will be restricted to one lane at the bridge. Work is scheduled to be completed by Sept. 15.
In Vermillion County:
• Motorists could see some shoulder restrictions along Interstate 74 for a small-structure pipe lining project slated for a bid opening in September. Motorists along Indiana 63 could also have some shoulder restrictions for small-structure pipe lining under this project.
In Sullivan County:
”There is only one project that I’m aware of for this year in Sullivan County and it’s scheduled for later this summer,” said Jason Tiller, INDOT’s Southwest district spokesman.
”It’s a drainage culvert replacement on Indiana 54 about one-half mile east of the U.S. 41 intersection with a cost of about $531,000,” Tiller said. “This will most likely require a lane closure or a complete road closure at the site of the culvert, but I can’t say for sure at this point. But it’s safe to say there will most likely be an interruption for local traffic,” Tiller said.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.