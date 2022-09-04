A Vigo County woman continues her recovery at an Indianapolis hospital after being critically injured in an Aug. 15 car accident.
Bianca Russell, 33, remained in critical but stable condition Sunday in the intensive care unit of Eskenazi Hospital, according to family members.
She and her wife, Stefanie, were both injured in the crash, which occurred on South Houseman Street near Moyer Drive; both were airlifted to Indianapolis hospitals.
Stefanie Russell has since been released from the hospital, but her recovery continues. She and Bianca were married in May.
Meanwhile, family members are staying in Indianapolis to be close to Bianca. "The family is holding up as best we can," said her mom, Yvonne Russell.
The family appreciates and is overwhelmed by the community's outpouring of support, prayers and financial assistance, she said.
Fundraisers are underway, or have taken place, to help family with expenses and to assist with Bianca's medical bills.
"We're all taking it pretty tough. Bianca is pretty much the staple of our whole family," said Brandi Russell, Bianca's younger sister, who wrote on Facebook, "We still have a long way to go ... please keep praying for our girl, Bianca Russell."
Bianca's injuries are extensive and she will need different medical procedures, but doctors are waiting until her condition further stabilizes, her mom said.
In the accident, the car left the road and struck two trees and Bianca suffered severe trauma, her mom said. "She's still in critical condition and we have to play everything by ear on a day-to-day basis."
Brandi Russell said her sister as an entrepreneur who owns a photography and videography business.
"She is very ambitious, loving, adventurous, hilarious, silly, down-to-earth but a determined individual. If you know Bianca, then you will know that she is a fighter; she won’t walk away or give up easily on anything," Brandi Russell said.
Bianca "will try and conquer anything and everything she puts her mind to, so we are encouraged that she will keep doing just that. She has already showed us that she is fighting. Bianca has been making small improvements each day," Brandi Russell said.
To protect Bianca's privacy, the family is not disclosing the extent of her injuries. "She has a long road ahead of her and all prayers or donations will be greatly appreciated," Brandi Russell said.
The family has many bills, from hotel lodging to meals to other unexpected expenses, as they stay close to Bianca, who has been in the intensive care unit for nearly three weeks.
Among the fundraisers is a Go Fund Me page, "Be there for Bianca," started by Crystal Horton, Bianca's aunt.
Horton wrote of Bianca, "She is a wife, daughter, sister, niece, and cousin who brings unbelievable joy and love to our family and friends ... We love her so much and need her to get better. Bianca owns her own business and there will be mounting medical expenses for her critical care. Anything you can do is much appreciated. Pray for Bianca," the Go Fund Me page states.
Another benefit took place at Collett Park Aug. 25. Jessica Pridemore organized it with the help of others. Pridemore has been friends with Bianca and Stefanie for several years.
"They are amazing people. They give way more than they take and have never met a stranger," Pridemore said. "People gravitate toward them, and their love for one another is endless."
She also said that Bianca "is one of the best people I know and she would do the same for any friends in need, and for those reasons it is very important for me to help in any way possible."
People can also donate directly to Yvonne Russell, who uses CashApp at $VonnRuss. (Family emphasizes those who donate use the correct handle). Cash App is a mobile payment service.
Heritage Animal Hospital conducted a fundraiser, with all proceeds going for the medical expenses of the Russell family.
As far as medical bills, "We haven't started down that road yet," Yvonne Russell said. While Bianca has health insurance, there undoubtedly will be significant out-of-pocket costs.
"We appreciate all the prayers and donations that we can get at this time," Yvonne Russell said. "We're overwhelmed by the community support but we still need more."
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
