A light in the dark

Blue glow sticks highlighted a loving tribute to Holocaust survivor and forgiveness advocate Eva Mozes Kor during a celebration of life event Sunday afternoon at Butler University in Indianapolis.
A long-time Terre Haute resident, Kor died July 4 of natural causes in Krakow, Poland, at the hotel where she was staying while leading an educational summer trip to the Auschwitz concentration camp with the CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center. She was 85.
Kor’s parents and older sisters died in Auschwitz during World War II. Kor and her twin sister Miriam were subjected to medical experiments by Nazi doctor Joseph Mengele.
The twins survived their camp experience, being liberated just days before their 11th birthday. They were orphaned and began a journey of living with relatives, moving to Israel as teenagers, and thriving despite their Holocaust experience.
Kor married and moved to Terre Haute in 1960, becoming a realtor and later graduating from Indiana State University.
She founded CANDLES, or Children of Auschwitz Nazi Deadly Lab Experiments Survivors, in 1984. The museum opened in 1995, and is visited annually by thousands.
She was frequently invited to share her message of survival and forgiveness in lectures around the world.
In 2015, Kor gave the commencement address at Butler University, the alma mater of her son Alex.
And it was in the same Clowes Auditorium venue in April 2018 where the award-winning documentary “Eva: A-7063” had its world premier as the project of WFYI Public Media and Ted Green Films.
Kor received the Sachem Award — Indiana’s highest honor — from Gov. Eric Holcomb in 2017.
Speaking of Kor on Sunday, Holcomb recalled the classic Beach Boys song “Good Vibrations” as a description of the larger than life woman who stood less than five feet tall.
“Every time I hear that Beach Boys Song I think of Eva Mozes Kor. Every time I was with her she threw off good vibrations,” Holcomb said. “I felt better about myself. I felt better about the world and the effect and impact she was having on it, one person at a time, to the tune of tens of thousands of millions.”
Holcomb said he became a close friend with Kor through the years he and wife Janet came to know her.
“Her twinkle and testimony, her voice and message brought light to darkness like no one else I ever met. Everywhere she went, she was that candle that lit the darkest corners of humanity,” he said.
Kor did receive criticism for her decision and public proclamation to forgive the Nazis for her brutal captivity and the medical experiments she endured. But she persisted with the belief that forgiveness freed her from the burden of her experience.
“It also makes me smile,” Holcomb continued, “knowing she is finally reunited with the family she was separated from on that train platform seven decades ago. She waited and served a long time for that reunion.”
In keynote remarks by Michael Berenbaum, a rabbi, professor and author, the historian said it was well-known that he and Kor often did not agreed on some issues surrounding the Holocaust, but they both deeply agreed that remembering the Holocaust was an important responsibility for the future.
“She may have advocated forgiveness,” Berenbaum said, “but she did not advocate forgetfulness.”
Berenbaum said a 1976 television program on the Holocaust prompted Kor to start telling her story because enough time had passed since her horrific childhood experience.
“If you looked back too soon, you were destroyed by grief and reduced to tears,” Berenbaum said of how her activism blossoming more than 30 years after her ordeal ended in the death camp.
The Holocaust is difficult, painful and frightening history, he said, and it took time for Kor to be able to look back without being destroyed by grief.
Ted Green, producer “Eva: A-7063” said Kor’s joy, love and humor is what comes first to mind about the woman who even wore her trademark royal blue outfit to float in the Dead Sea in Israel.
Telling her story changes people’s lives, Green said.
Co-producer Mika Brown credited Kor’s positive outlook and energy to overcome her Holocaust experience with saving Brown from her own depression and self-destructive tendencies.
Dr. John Abrams, an eye surgeon who went on a CANDLES Auschwitz trip, said conversations with Kor “probed your soul” in a life changing way. He invited everyone at the celebration of life to pick up a wristband with the letters WWED and WWES, standing for “what would Eva do” and “what would Eva say” as reminders of her plucky attitude toward life’s challenges.
The celebration also saw the debut of the tribute song “Indiana Blue” by Scottish recording artist Raymond Meade.
The two-hour event concluded with a call to action by Alex Kor, who challenged the world to continue sharing his mother’s message of forgiveness and healing.
Alex Kor also said an effort is under way to expand the scope of CANDLES to Indianapolis with a new location that will supplement the original museum in Terre Haute.
Following the program, CANDLES communication coordinator Jessica McDonald explained the previously announced plan to move the public exhibits at the museum to a new location on Wabash Avenue is part of a larger plan to expand the educational side of the museum to Indianapolis. The “virtual Eva” hologram that allows museum visitors to ask questions of Eva will be licensed for both sites, she said.
CANDLES executive director Leah Simpson said the expansion plan is three to five years from being finalized as much study is going into the process.
No Indianapolis site has been selected, she said, though some options are being considered.
Ongoing plans at CANDLES are the coordination of commemorations of both the 25th anniversary of the CANDLES museum in 2020, and the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.
More information about activities at CANDLES can be found online at www.candlesholocaustmuseum.org.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.