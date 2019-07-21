A 'legend' is born: Terre Haute photographer shot wacky senior photos that went viral

Evan Dennison didn’t want a traditional senior photo shoot.
The 17-year-old from Portage, Indiana, wanted to be himself and maybe, give his friends a laugh.
So, he donned a bathrobe, posed in a farm field, flashed a few passers-by (he was wearing shorts) — and went viral.
Since then, the story of his unusual senior photos has been posted on the websites of the Today Show, Inside Edition and the Chicago Tribune; the story even made the Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
At latest count, the photos — taken July 14 — had at least 236,000 likes/reactions, 42,000 comments and 118,000 shares. Dennison’s cousin, Tiffany Clark, who lives in Terre Haute and has a photography business here called Chaos and Clark, took the pictures.
When Clark — originally from northern Indiana — tried to persuade Dennison to be more traditional, he told her, “I’m going to be a legend.”
But never did he imagine just how legendary he would become; Clark said she’s had messages from people in Australia, the United Kingdom, Norway and Iceland and stateside from California to New York.
“I absolutely love this,” Dennison said in a phone interview Friday.
He had thought about wearing a bathrobe and even told his mom and grandmother of his plans. “I thought it would be fun” and give his friends a good laugh. But he wasn’t sure he’d carry it out. Then, as he prepared to leave for the photo shoot, he looked at the robe and thought to himself, “Maybe I should bring this.” So he did.
He put it and some nicer clothes in his backpack. But when the time came, he changed into his robe. And the rest is, well, legendary.
He never envisioned it going viral, but as soon as it was posted online, it quickly exploded in popularity. Within minutes, it had nearly 200 “likes” and 60 “shares.”
He realized, “This might go somewhere.”
But why did senior photos of a 5-foot, 10-inch, 280-pound offensive lineman dressed in a robe, posing on a farm field and pretending to flash passers-by capture the public’s fancy?
“I don’t know,” he said. “I think it probably took off because everyone just loves the idea of it and how funny it actually is.”
The outgoing Dennison said his friends think his newfound fame is “pretty awesome.”
His mom, on the other hand, is not quite as thrilled. She’s “upset” he didn’t go with the more traditional senior photos and wants him to do another round in nicer clothes. He’s not sure he’ll comply.
“I like the senior pictures I took; I feel she should put them up regardless ... the bathrobe is me.”
He will be a senior at Portage High School in northern Indiana.
When Clark picked him up July 14, he was wearing sweatpants and she said to him, “Surely, you’re not going to wear that.” He told her he planned to change when they reached the site of the photo shoot.
There, she turned around while he changed and when he was done, he wore the bathrobe.
“I told him, ‘You can’t wear that.’ We argued for about 5 minutes. He is very stubborn and always has been. I knew I wouldn’t win. We were running out of daylight and I was afraid I wouldn’t get to take any pictures.”
Clark said it’s one of her most unusual senior photo shoots, but, “It doesn’t surprise me he did it.”
She did use some prompts and suggest some poses to capture different reactions and emotions; at times he followed her suggestions, at other times, he didn’t.
For one photo, she suggested he stand with his back to her, look back over his shoulders, and have his hands in his pocket; but that’s when he, instead, decided to “flash” a few unsuspecting drivers who must’ve wondered ...
Clark said she initially wasn’t going to “share” the photos on social media except with a photography group, but others in that group “liked them so much they wanted me to share them and asked me to make them public. I didn’t anticipate it to be this big.”
She said she knew they were funny, “but I didn’t think everyone else would think they were funny.”
Wrong.
In the end, she believes the photos went viral because “people can relate ... you can really see his personality and get a grasp of who he is.” He’s not just another khakis-and-button-down shirt kind of guy.
Not surprisingly, the photos have been good for business, Clark said. “I’ve had a lot of people reach out for information.”
On Late Night with Stephen Colbert, Dennison and his bathrobe photos drew quite a bit of coverage — and the audience loved it.
In response to Dennison’s quote that he was going to be a “legend,” Colbert responded, “You are, Evan. In these troubled times, we’re not sure if our public figures even have a moral center. A set of guiding principles we know they will stand up for -- or recline seductively for. So when we find such a person, the choice is clear, Evan Dennison 2020 — the only thing we have to fear is poison oak.”
The segment featured Dennison’s picture — as he reclined on the ground — with a 2020 campaign sign added.
When asked about it, Dennison said Friday, “That’s really cool ... but I don’t believe I’ll be old enough to run for president.”
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
