A last day hooray

Seven-year-olds Nora Jackson, Aaliyah Caulton and Roy Sutton celebrated the end of summer camp playing in foam bubbles, throwing beach balls and swinging — or dodging — pool noodles.
The party, which took place outside First Baptist Church, 4701 Poplar St., concluded Camp Navigate’s summer program as children prepare to start back to school. Classes resume for Vigo County School Corp. students Thursday.
“I really liked the foam, but I didn’t like getting washed off with the water because it was freezing cold,” Jackson said.
Caulton initially didn’t want to get in the piles of bubbles, but she couldn’t resist. “I wanted to play in bubbles and get the Camp Navigate mentors wet,” she said.
She managed to stay pretty dry, except for her legs, even as a foam cannon blasted out foam bubbles 10 feet high.
Sutton played hide and seek in the bubbles and got covered with foam.
Three Sisters Investments sponsored the Foam Homies party as a reward for a campers who participated in a new summer running club, as well as all Camp Navigate children. Caulton, Jackson and Sutton all took part in the running club.
“Camp Navigate is a huge asset for our community,” said Tiffany Baker, of 3 Sisters investments, whose daughters Giulietta, 7, and Penelope, 5, took part in summer camp for the first time.
“They’ve had a blast,” Baker said.
“It’s the last day of the 10 weeks of Camp Navigate,” said Leah Singer, who works part-time for the program and coached the running club. “The foam party was a reward for the running club kids, so they got 10 minutes at the beginning to get foamy, and then all the other kids got to participate.”
Friday’s end of camp activities also included a family cookout and dunk tank.
Children also showcased a project called Navigating through Business, in which campers made crafts and food items to sell as part of a fundraiser. Proceeds will go to a Ukrainian family now living in Terre Haute and also back into a Camp Navigate fund to continue the business program next year.
Hometown Savings Bank provided a $500 grant to purchase ingredients and materials, said Eleanor Ramseier, Camp Navigate executive director. “We’re trying to teach them you’ve got to have money to start a business.”
The students participating in the business project sold cookies, brownies, snow cones, cake pops, bead bracelets and other items. They charged for the items they made and also accepted tips.
Claira Antrim, age 10, who sold snow cones, didn’t think operating a business would be that hard, but she found otherwise. It involves “getting everybody set up and where they need to be, and helping other people.” And, you need money.
Her partner was Emma Brentlinger, 10. “It’s a great experience for kids like us to know what it’s like to start a business later on in life,” she said.
The Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club provided school backpacks, which will be given to campers on financial assistance.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.