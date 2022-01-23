A Lakewood Legacy: Subdivision near Riley has boomed since 1957

About a ten minute drive southeast of Terre Haute rests Lakewood subdivision.
It’s a collection of 275 homes adjacent to the town of Riley.
And it’s start and now likely finish is a legacy of 80-year-old Norman Froderman.
“My father built the lake in 1957,” Norman said of the subdivision’s 26-acre landmark lake, which is about 18 feet at its deepest. “And it’s definitely full of fish.”
His father, Ernest, “built the lake to plan a subdivision, which maybe had 25 or 30 lots” for new homes, Froderman said.
His father’s vision of that neighborhood was soon, and unexpectedly, passed onto him.
‘Staring me in the face’
“I am an only child and dad passed away in 1958,” Froderman said. “When he passed away, my mother (Beatrice) took over the development for several years. After he passed, I got to thinking.... this thing is staring me in the face, so I made trips to Indianapolis to Bill Miller School of Real Estate.
“I took my test for real estate brokerage and got my license and it took off from there,” Froderman said. “When I turned 35, I began doing it. I really got into it and really enjoyed planning and just took off running with it.”
He formed Lakewood Development and since then has undertaken 18 phases of development with varying numbers of lots and sizes. He sells the land, with a property owner then hiring their own home builder.
The subdivision now encompasses more than 175 acres with 275 homes, in addition to a 50-unit Lakewood Apartment complex across from Riley Elementary School.
The last section — called the Lakewood 18th Plat — contains 19.35 acres and 36 lots.
“There is a home being built there now and there are still about 15 lots left to go,” Froderman said. In all, the subdivision has 290 lots for homes.
His father helped to get water to the subdivision and to the town of Riley, while Norman Froderman helped establish a sanitary sewer plant.
“I did that with the help of John Myers, when he was a congressman. The town received a 90 percent grant to put in a sewer treatment plant and sewage treatment system,” Froderman said.
However, the town of Riley later went through several state regulatory compliance issues, with a history of wastewater treatment concerns. The Indiana Department of Environmental Management imposed a sewer connection ban on the town in September 1995 for effluent violations. In 2009, the town lost its certified operator.
The town then began looking for ways to get out of the water and sewer utility business.
In September 2012, and finalized in December 2012, Indiana American Water bought Riley’s water system for $927,000, which was approved by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission and the Town of Riley.
Then in April 2020, Indiana-American Water bought the town’s sewer system for $1,545,000, also approved by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission and the town.
“So we should not have issues, and Indiana American Water has the ability to run the water and sewer system. If you take a town board, it is just lay people and that is just not their game,” Froderman said.
Froderman, Riley go hand in hand
Froderman’s residential development has helped shape the adjacent town of Riley, said Sean Trevarthan, president of the Riley Town Council.
“Norm Froderman and Riley are almost the same words,” Trevarthan said of Froderman, who he said has been instrumental in the small town’s development.
“I have known Norm professionally and personally for over 20 years. The amount of work that he has done for the town of Riley is really instrumental. He built up the town for what it is now, including Lakewood (subdivision.). He has always had the town of Riley in his best interest and always done what is needed to make the town thrive,” Trevarthan said.
Lakewood subdivision has brought a population that benefits the town.
“Having Lakewood [subdivision] there has definitely brought businesses to Riley such as Casey’s, the Dollar General and now a Mexican restaurant and other small businesses, all because of Lakewood,” Trevarthan said.
While Lakewood is not in the town limits, it is in Riley Township, where tax dollars collected from the subdivision help build the current Riley Fire Department facility, said Bill Bryan, who moved to Riley in 1968 and owned Riley Custom Meat and Processing for two decades, before his property was bought in 1997 for a new elementary school.
“I think Norm just wanted to finish what his dad got started and he kept expanding it,” Bryan said of Lakewood subdivision. “I think he has had a big impact on the town and the township and it would not be as good as it is now without Norm Froderman,” Bryan said.
“Norm doesn’t flaunt what he’s got,” Bryan said. “He really developed the subdivision himself. We would not have the growth that we’ve had without Lakewood subdivision.”
Bryan called Froderman “a staunch Republican,” but said Froderman backed his Democrat candidacy for several offices. Bryan served as a Vigo County Commissioner from 1998 to 2006 and on the Vigo County Council from 2008 to 2012. Bryan now serves on the Riley Fire Protection District board.
‘Made the town better’
“He is an all-around super great guy,” added Trevarthan, who said he moved to Riley in 1997. “Being on the town board, I have worked with Norm on things. I have always called Norm for advice before making decisions just because of his knowledge. He has plans and blue prints from the early stages of Riley.
“Every step that has made the town better and thriving is surrounded by Norm Froderman,” Trevarthan said.
In the Lakewood 18th Plat, Froderman has upgraded the roads, which allowed him this month to petition the Vigo County Board of Commissioners to assume responsibility for the roads in its county maintenance plan. Froderman said he spent $81,000 in 2021 to bring roads in that section of the subdivision up to county standards.
“Lakewood has become a bedroom community for the city of Terre Haute and even for Indianapolis,” Froderman said, as several residents daily commute for work to the state’s capital city.
“I would like to do more, but this is probably the end,” he said, as surrounding property is likely unavailable for future expansion. “I would not do anything more anyway until all the lots are sold and I think that may be slow. I sold five lots (in 2021) which was unusual,” he said.
“It is a sad day in a way, but the legacy is great,” he said.
