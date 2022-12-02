Christmas trees may be harder to acquire, but that just seems to put them in hotter demand.
Jolly Pines Tree Farm was so busy on the Saturday after Thanksgiving that they needed someone to help direct traffic.
It was Small Business Saturday, so the farm hosted its Jolly Market, inviting vendors to peddle their holiday-related wares. A food truck offered barbecue, as well.
Dustin and Sarah James started the business in 2020. After they initially acquired the land and started building their home, neighbors would ask if they could still pick berries and take their horses out on nearby trails.
“There’s a lot of history here,” Sarah James said. “I said to my husband, ‘We’re taking away the community park here. What could we do that it would still be our property but people could still come here?’”
“She said, ‘My dream’s a Christmas tree park,’” recalled Dustin James. They’ve planted one field of trees each of the past three years; their own trees will be big enough to sell in about four years. In the meantime, they are selling pre-cut trees supplied by vendors, which are becoming harder to locate.
“Pre-cut tree wholesalers are not doing them wholesale anymore — we had a supplier we were using last year who just stopped doing wholesale,” Sarah James said. They’ve partnered with two other farmers to seek out new suppliers.
“Costs are up for everybody,” she added. “It’s hard to get seedling, so farmers are having trouble getting trees to grow.”
On their farm, the Jameses are growing fir trees and pine trees. Firs take seven years for a seven-foot tree, growing a foot a year. Pine trees are faster — growing two feet a year. Since firs take longer to grow, they’re more expensive.
“Firs are very finicky in the Midwest, especially where we’re at,” Sarah said. “They prefer better soil than what we have here — we have clay soil. Northern Indiana is better territory.”
At Jolly Pines, Fir trees cost $14 per foot, while pines go for $8 per foot. They have not been supplied with any trees that are eight-feet or taller this year. When their own trees get big enough, they’ll offer some that can be replanted after the holidays.
They also offer wreaths made from area greenery and other decorative fare.
The Jameses have made Jolly Pines a family business — their son, Cooper, observed his 13th birthday on Saturday. “He’s always working on his birthday,” Sarah James said.
And her brother, Stephen Budnik, helps customers load trees onto their vehicles. “They usually pay me with trees,” he deadpanned.
Terry Fern and Jennifer Humphrey, a mother-daughter team, attend all seasonal events at Jolly Pines — most recently a pumpkin patch — and were back on the Friday after Thanksgiving to patronize the vendors.
“I’m here for home decor,” said Humphrey, toting a giant wooden snowflake. “I bought a wreath yesterday.”
“I’m still looking at wreaths,” Fern said. She had bags with dog treats and homemade ornaments.
“We’re out here for every event,” Fern added. “We love it — you can come out here and eat, you can see very unique things.”
Jolly Pines, 10127 Hutchinson in West Terre Haute, will be open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. For weekday business, call to schedule a time: 812-249-6403.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.