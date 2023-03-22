Indiana State University and Terre Haute turned blue for a good cause Wednesday as ISU staged its fifth annual Give to Blue Day, which raises funds for students, programs and athletics.
ISU did not set a specific goal for this year, although the hope was to at least match last year’s event which generated $1.33 million from 1,845 donors in 24 hours. Donations last year came from all 50 states and several countries.
On Wednesday, events took place across campus, and several local businesses had special promotions or pledged a portion of their profits to ISU.
“It’s a unified effort between our campus community and the Wabash Valley to support Indiana State University,” said Andrea Angel, ISU vice president for university advancement/CEO of the foundation.
Development staff gathered in the “Huddle Room” at Foundation offices, tracking donations, reaching out to alumni and answering questions.
A “Cash Cab” golf cart drove around campus offering rides to students and asking ISU trivia questions; if students answered questions correctly, they could designate donations to a college or certain programs ($10 per successful answer — at no cost to the students).
Give to Blue “is a huge effort,” Angel said.
Gifts support the area of choice by the donor, including scholarships, experiential learning, study abroad, faculty and Sycamore Athletics.
Each year, Give to Blue has increased the amount raised. “I think we have positive momentum,” Angel said. People understand the event’s importance in raising funds for ISU and supporting students, she said.
As of 8 p.m. Wednesday, Give to Blue had generated $$1,001,024 with 1,269 donors.
Much of the funds raised go toward student scholarships. “We still have a big push for Bridge the Gap scholarships, which support students close to graduation but need that financial assistance to cross the stage and graduate on time,” Angel said.
Some of the funds go toward endowments, which provide support “into perpetuity” for scholarships, she said.
Every donation given during Give to Blue also counts toward the university’s major Be So Bold fundraising campaign, which seeks to raise $100 million by June 30, 2025.
The university has already raised nearly $90 million. “It’s going to be a success,” Angel said. “I anticipate an announcement of a stretch goal at some point.”
ISU President Deborah Curtis said the one-day giving event raises ISU’s visibility and shows friends of campus, alumni and donors “that there are many wonderful things we can make happen with the support that comes in on Give to Blue Day. A lot of those are scholarship opportunities for our students that really need that support.”
And it’s not just about financial support, Curtis said. “It’s the enthusiasm and being excited about Indiana State and where we are right now.”
Meanwhile, TJ Neal, ISU director of development for the College of Health and Human Services, drove the Cash Cab around campus to give students rides.
Michele Soliz, vice president for student affairs, asked the ISU trivia questions. If students got questions right, students were given a choice on where the $10 per correct answer could go. (Donors, not students, provided the funding).
One student, Airyan Thomas, answered six correctly, generating $60, and he chose it to go to the Student Recreation Center.
Another student, Allyson Neese, a freshman from Terre Haute, got 11 questions right, generating $110. She chose the Scott College of Business or specifically, the Networks program.
Aidan Carter, ISU sophomore, who also rode in the Cash Cab, is part of the ISU Student Philanthropy Organization.
He wants to give back to the university because “ISU has done a lot for me and I’d like to help raise money to give back to others,” said Carter, a computer science major.
Among the business promotions, Culver’s sold special “Blue” Sycamore-themed shakes and sundaes. WaterTower Estates offered a Sycamore Sam-gria cocktail, Be So BOLD Pinot Noir and a custom-designed wine glass.
To donate, go to: indstate.edu/GiveToBlue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.