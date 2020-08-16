If it weren’t for the oversized banner in the front yard, A Place Called Hope would look like any other place to call home in Clay City.
But for the homeless in need of a bed or an addict searching for sobriety, the nondescript house befitting its rural Clay County setting may be just what they’re looking for.
Dan and Gloria Chassie, along with a host of helping hands, have spent better than a year renovating the two-story home in preparation for Saturday’s grand opening.
The floors, the doors, the windows and walls — Dan Chassie still shakes his head at the thought of the original condition of the house — they all needed restored to working order.
“We started with two gallons of paint,” Dan Chassie said Saturday to more than 100 grand-opening attendees.
“And by faith, everything else you see today God has provided.”
A Place Called Hope promises now to offer that same restorative sense of place for any women who seeks its programming.
Billing itself as a place for women with life-controlling problems and a home for homeless female veterans, Dan and Gloria see A Place Called Hope as a long-term residential setting for drug and alcohol counseling, parenting skills, abuse counseling, job skills, financial management, healthcare issues, foster care issues, employment opportunities and transitional housing.
The home will hold 12 full-time residents at capacity. No matter the cost or work involved, Dan Chassie said he hopes to be helping that many women in the near future.
“We have a desire to see this home filled,” Dan Chassie said. “Some of the women we’ll help fell into drug addiction through circumstances beyond their own control, if you will.
“And, whether you know it or not, homeless female veterans are the fastest growing population of adults facing homelessness.”
Dan and Gloria Chassie are no strangers to group homes and addiction treatment services.
He and his wife began their first rehab program for female drug abusers in 1981 and later pioneered a men’s program in central Florida, where Dan Chassie served for 28 years as the executive director.
U.S. Rep. Larry Bucshon, R-Newburgh, said A Place Called Hope is an asset to the community and illustrative of the good still happening amid all the bad.
“Seeing local communities like this doing things like this to combat addiction is really critical,” Bucshon said. “And at the end of the day facilities like this — not the federal government over there in Washington [D.C.] — by communities and faith-based organizations and others are part of the solution.
Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch attended Saturday’s event and lauded the Chassie’s for their commitment to helping a population of Hoosiers that might otherwise be forgotten.
“What you are doing by providing hope to female veterans, there is no greater calling or cause more noble,” Crouch said.
“These women, who gave so much so that we may gather here today and enjoy the liberties we have, they need to be able to fulfill the lives they dream of and deserve.”
The Chassie’s hope A Place Called Hope is successful enough to spin off a children’s home nearby. Dan Chassie said women will be more likely to seek help if they know their children will be in a similar home.
To learn more about A Place Called Hope and the facility’s ongoing needs, visit helpingthehopeless.org or call 352-348-4308.
