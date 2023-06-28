Poor air quality and an outdoor haze caused by Canadian wildfires didn’t stop Amanda Carr from eating lunch outdoors Wednesday at the Meadows shopping center.
But it did get her thinking about some bigger picture issues, including climate change.
“Is the world burning?” she thought to herself. “It does get me concerned.”
She wasn’t taking any particular precautions, but also acknowledged she wasn’t fully informed about the state of air quality. “Maybe I should be taking precautions because I have an auto-immune disorder,” she said.
Carr enjoys being outside at lunchtime.
The “very unhealthy” air quality has kept many west central Indiana residents indoors and led to cancellation of some outdoor activities.
The haze has been visible in Terre Haute, and the smell is noticeable.
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) issued a statewide Air Quality Action Day on Tuesday and Wednesday with high levels of fine particles in the air.
Those fine particles are composed of microscopic dust, soot and liquid “that settles deep into the lungs and cannot be easily exhaled,” according to an IDEM news release.
“Those people at risk are particularly vulnerable after several days of high PM2.5 (fine particle) exposure. Everyone should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work outdoors during these conditions,” the release said.
IDEM was forecasting another statewide Air Quality Action Day for Thursday, with particulates “expected to be in the unhealthy for sensitive groups range.”
The good news is, it’s going to get better because of rain and a change in wind direction, according to Jesse Walker, WTWO chief meteorologist.
That change can’t come soon enough. Some of the worst air quality in the country “is right over this area,” Walker said Wednesday afternoon.
An air quality index showed the Terre Haute area to be in the “very unhealthy” category, he said. There is only one higher category on the index, which is hazardous.
He’s been fielding many calls about the poor air quality and what’s been causing it. One person told Walker he went outside Tuesday to mow grass but felt bad when he went back inside.
The poor air quality is caused by fires in Canada that have been burning for several weeks; in addition, wind from the north “is pushing it down here,” Walker said.
Two things can make it better, he said, including rain, which was in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. A cluster of storms was expected by Thursday morning, which is going to help “clean this out,” he said.
Even more important is wind direction, which is going to change and push the smoke back north, Walker said. “It’s as bad now as it’s going to get.”
That change of wind direction had already started as of Wednesday.
He expects air quality to be “considerably better” by Saturday.
Walker noted that the area has been impacted in the past by wildfires from western states, but the smoke has remained at higher levels.
“This stuff coming out of Canada hasn’t stayed aloft. It came down to ground level and it’s reducing visibility in some cases to about a mile,” he said.
But, “We’re going to see it improve. That’s what everybody wants to know,” Walker said.
Among those concerned about the air quality and possible impact on their health are Donna and Gary Smith of Terre Haute, who were at The Meadows shopping center.
The air quality “bothers us,” said Donna, who is 71. She thought about wearing a mask and stayed indoors as much as possible.
They both noticed the haze and smoky smell present in the community.
