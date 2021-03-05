A half century of care: As it celebrates 50 years, Hamilton Center looks to future of behavioral healtcare

The dedication of one woman to provide mental health services in a community-based setting has grown into an organization that – 50 years later – continues to provide services to a broad spectrum of people in western and central Indiana.

Hamilton Center Inc. is commemorating its 50th anniversary in 2021 with a year of events and initiatives.

Founded in 1971 in Terre Haute as Katherine Hamilton Mental Health Center, the organization has provided progressive and community-focused behavioral health services as it adapts to the changing needs of residents in 11 counties.

“Hamilton Center, with the help of committed community partners, has advanced behavioral health and addiction treatment,” said CEO Melvin L. Burks. “Our long standing philosophy of ‘least restrictive care’ has assisted those with severe mental illnesses and chronic addiction issues to live successfully and independently in their home communities. Hope has often been restored, quality of life enhanced, and in many cases, lives have been saved.”

A long history of helping

The organization’s future was actually planted in the late 1950s when caregiver Katherine Hamilton was faced with an inadequate mental health system that focused on institutionalized care. Her sister was struggling with severe mental illness, and a long-term care facility was the only option available for treatment.

Hamilton began work to improve conditions and services for those with mental illnesses. Her work nationally and statewide would serve as a foundation for progress in treatment.

After passage of the Community Mental Health Center Act in 1963, Indiana began working to establish community-based treatment. A fundraising campaign led to the Katherine Hamilton Mental Health Center opening its doors.

The organization had become a not-for-profit in 1967, and its first office opened four years later at 620 Eighth Ave., next to Union Hospital.

CEO Burks has long been part of the organization’s fabric.

A few months after completing his undergraduate degree at Indiana State University, Burks took a part-time job working security and as an evening receptionist at Hamilton Center as he pursued his master’s degree.

During his 42-year career with the organization, Burks said, he has seen growth from serving six counties to 11 counties through west-central Indiana, with more than 600 employees providing services.

“I would say that I’ve gotten some insight on some things, having been promoted several times,” Burks said. “I’ve been able to serve four CEOS before me and I’ve learned a lot from those CEOs.”

Substance abuse and addictions, behavioral health and an inpatient unit have been added, with group homes operated in Vigo and Marion counties.

A facility to provide services to children and adolescents was built just west of the corporate office, also through the support of community fundraisers.

“Hamilton Center has expanded in a lot of service areas,” Burks said.

To show the employees how valuable they are – to the community as well as the organization – Burks has organized an annual Employee Kick-Off that provides recognition and gifts to employees, as well as their choice of breakfast among 10 downtown Terre Haute restaurants.

On that day, the 600-plus employees wear distinctive orange T-shirts as they walk downtown from the restaurants to a group gathering at the Indiana Theatre on Ohio Street.

“We fill the street with orange T-shirts,” Burks said of the impact such a large employer has in the community.

In the 11 counties with Hamilton Center locations, a relationship has been formed with school systems to provide mentors and programming on self-esteem and suicide prevention.

One hurdle Hamilton Center consistently meets is the stigma associated with mental health and behavioral health treatment.

“I don’t understand why there is such a stigma,” Burks said. “Some people say derogatory statements about people who seek treatment. We try to stay away from those words.”

Unfortunately, some people might be embarrassed about receiving treatment, or do not want to risk ridicule from their relatives, friends and co-workers, he said. Others who are experiencing mental illness might not understand they have an issue, so they avoid getting assistance.

“We’re trying to provide enough continuous information to get people to start accepting and understand the importance of mental health treatment,” Burks said.

Outreach to homeless in community

An example of hope reaching a marginalized population can be found with the work of Homeless/Community Outreach Care Coordinator Kelli Fuller.

Working with other individuals and organizations in the community, Fuller started doing street outreach several years ago. She now does case management with people who have come to trust her.

Fuller is not hesitant to go into the city’s alleys, under bridges and around neglected properties looking for homeless people seeking shelter in the urban and rural wilderness.

Homelessness has many aspects, Fuller said, with each individual having different needs.

“A lot of those folks might have had mental health services in the past, but are not currently receiving services,” Fuller said. “They don’t have insurance. They don’t know how to get benefits. They have no primary healthcare or dental provider.”

When Hamilton Center opened its Grace Clinic in 2019, many in the homeless community were able to access health, dental and vision care for the first time in years, she said.

Fuller works in the clinic two days each week to make contact with people needing housing. She has worked in social services for 23 years, but figuring out how to help homeless people is a continuous learning process.

“I love the fact that Hamilton Center lets me do what needs to be done. Mr. Burks is very supportive of what I do. It’s a population that many people don’t know how to handle,” Fuller said. “There are all kinds of nuances to how people get housed. I like the fact that we are leaders in the community.”

Consumers of Hamilton Center services often speak positively of their experience with the organization.

One of those consumers is Anna, a 52-year-old woman who found herself living in the woods about two years ago.

Anna (not her real name due to privacy) said she was considering suicide when she found the phone number for Hamilton Center’s crisis line and called it.

“I was tired of being where I was and I didn’t see a way out,” she said.

Originally from another state, Anna said she had once owned her own home and two vehicles. Through an unfortunate series of events, she ended up in Terre Haute without any financial resources or friends to help her.

A therapist at Hamilton Center put Anna in touch with Fuller just after the COVID-19 pandemic started in the spring. She received treatment for mental and physical health issues, and still works with a therapist.

On July 31, Anna moved into a Reach Services apartment and soon began receiving disability income.

Her goal is to become financially independent again, she said, making room in the system for others who are homeless to receive the services and financial assistance they need to get housed and healthy.

“If it wasn’t for Hamilton Center and Kelli, I honestly would not be alive today,” Anna said. “She makes sure you have what you need.”

CCBHC adds new dimensions to services

In 2020, Hamilton Center received a two-year federal grant for $3.75 million to operate its Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic. The focus is on providing greater access and coordination of services for adults and children.

Art Fuller, executive director of access services (and no relation to Kelli Fuller), said the grant covers three key areas.

A mobile crisis unit has been implemented to provide around-the-clock coverage in Vigo County. Two Hamilton Center staff members will travel to where they are needed to provide support to people in crisis.

Also, the main corporate office now has 24-hour, 7-days-a-week, walk-in access to people in crisis. Staff members are available to receive people in need and help them with an assessment.

Another goal of the CCBHC grant is primary care screening to better coordinate health services with behavioral care.

And the third goal for the grant funding is the Assertive Community Treatment team or ACT, which helps consumers reach their treatment goals.

Fuller said another new program that started this month is a partnership with Terre Haute Police to focus on suicide responses. Trained counselors will respond to a scene along with police to assist the person in crisis. In the past, police officers were often on their own when offering assistance to suicidal people in crisis.

“We’re excited to be working on behalf of supporting our consumers, with the leadership of Mr. Burks,” Fuller said.

Hamilton Center party celebrates the community

In addition to its professional services, Hamilton Center hosts a variety of community events, support drives, and social justice initiatives to advance its vision of excellence in behavioral health services through compassion, consumer responsiveness, innovation and flexibility.

In celebration of its achievements during its 50th year, Hamilton Center will host a series of opportunities to share with the community the milestones and challenges of the last half-century while looking forward to future opportunities.

• On Feb. 18, Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett recognized Hamilton Center for its 50 years of commitment to improving access and care to those struggling with mental illness.

• The organization is offering free suicide prevention training to community organizations and individuals. To learn more, go to trainingourcommunity.org.

• Throughout the year the organization will release content themed in accordance with national holidays and monthly observances across a variety of platforms recognizing significant advances in behavioral healthcare and its own corporate history.

• The Annual Hamilton Awards Dinner features the contributions of the agency and community members in October. More information about the event will be released in early fall.

The organization also hosts a robust website with information on available programs and services at hamiltoncenter.org. Contact information is posted for the public.

“Every day we think about how we can be better,” Burks said. “We want to make sure we are doing the right things and appropriate things to provide enough service so our consumers can live a productive life and be a productive citizen in our communities.”

Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.