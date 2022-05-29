Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology conducted its 144th annual commencement ceremony Saturday — and its first indoors since 2019 — celebrating the accomplishments and perseverance of its 366 graduates, as well as 57 who will complete their studies later this year and 19 graduate-level scholars.
“These are your people and you are surrounded by love,” Senior Class President Haiden Smith told students and their families.
The graduates traversed the expanse of the campus in their caps and gowns, from Hatfield Hall to the Sports and Recreation Center Fieldhouse, where they received their diplomas. Along the way, they were applauded by the faculty lining the street in their academic finery. When the faculty strode past the students to get their seats at the Fieldhouse, it was the graduates’ turn to applaud them.
Students were accompanied to the Fieldhouse by a color guard and a drum-and-bagpipes ensemble as a drone hovered overhead.
“This is huge — Rose-Hulman is such a difficult school to get through,” said Addison White, who got a degree in mechanical engineering and will soon take his new job in California’s Bay Area. (Rose-Hulman boasts a placement rate of 92% of its students finding work, military commissions or graduate school admissions before their school careers end).
“There’s been a lot of all-nighters, a lot of challenges to get through the curriculum we have here, on top of extracurricular activities,” White added. “So getting to this point is really a sign of a great achievement, and we’re all definitely very proud of our accomplishments. This day is the pinnacle we’ve all been waiting for.”
Rachael Enrici, a biomedical engineering graduate who’s weighing various offers, took issue with how Rose-Hulman treated her — sort of, with her tongue in her cheek.
“I’m so proud of myself for getting this far — I lost four organs being here,” she said. “I lost my gall bladder, my adenoids, my tonsils and [had a frenectomy], but I got a degree. It costs a few organs to go here.”
Enrici also recalled a course that felt like sheer torture. “When we came in as biomeds, we were forced to take a four-hour-long class for the whole year — it was horrible!” she said. “They changed the curriculum the very next year. But it ended up being good for us on our resumes and it’s helped me a lot in the project experience.”
Qingjun Zhu, a graduate in biomedical engineering, may pursue a master’s degree at George Washington University.
“I’m still confused about getting a job or continuing studies,” he confessed. “It’s a brand new start of my life. I will start my research life after this college.”
Zhu is still adapting to life outside his home in China. (China was one of 11 foreign countries represented in the commencement ceremony, along with 32 different states across America.) “It’s a brand new culture in America,” he said. “I like my life in Rose-Hulman. It’s full of joy. Dr. [Adel] Alhalawani is a really good professor.”
A couple of students discussed the familial atmosphere that hovers over the campus — it may be a competitive school, but not in a cutthroat way.
“Once you’re in, everyone’s pulling to help you out — if they can’t help you, they’ll find someone who can,” said biology graduate Christina Garvis. “I love having that as well as it being a safe campus.”
“You’re all in this together,” agreed Caleb Brown, who earned a degree in chemical engineering. “You get through this school together, building up camaraderie and teamwork with everyone else. You make lifelong connections. Applying [your degree] to the real world means a lot to me; it means a lot to all of us.”
Garvis, who landed a job in Greenwood, Ind. as a pharmaceutical research assistant, added, “It’s really a great celebration after four very long years and a lot of work. I’m just really glad I made it. It’s really cool to be able to be with my whole class. We all made it together through blood, sweat and tears. It’s amazing.”
Rose-Hulman President Robert Coons told the graduates, “The challenging, winding path that has led to today has strengthened your character in ways none of us could have foreseen four years ago … That is why I believe this class is one of the strongest graduating classes Rose has ever produced – a class of scholars prepared more powerfully than ever to change the world.”
Commencement speaker Karl Reid, Northeastern University’s Chief Inclusion Officer and an engineer himself, told the graduates, “We can also apply our unique lens to other even more complex problems, like social and environmental injustice, much like many of you have done. And thus, the world can’t afford for you not to fully realize your capabilities, now work-hardened by unprecedented challenges, and benefiting from the diversity of your newly acquired knowledge, lived experiences and unique identities.”
Reid further entreated them, “Run into complexity. Take on the biggest challenges we face. And please keep people at the center of your work.”
And with that, the students moved the tassels from the right sides of their caps to the left, ready to enter the real world.
Awards were distributed during the ceremony, as well.
• Colin Beach took home the John T. Royse Award for most outstanding student.
• Andrea Wynn received the Herman A. Moench Distinguished Senior Commendation.
• Seven students received Heminway Medals for having 4.0 grade point averages: Colin Beach, Abi Clayton, Michael Hall, Thomas Hoevener, Taryn Perry, Cory Snyder and Danielle Villa.
• Math professor John Rickert received the Dean’s Outstanding Teaching Award. Math associate professor Will Green was given the Board of Trustees Outstanding Scholar Award.
• Groundskeeper Matt Pink won the President’s Outstanding Service Award.
