A Grand Showing: 76th annual Wabash Valley Exhibition runs through Jan. 10 at the Swope

The words stunning, intricate and emotional can be used to describe the 67 works of art selected for the Swope Art Museum’s 76th annual Wabash Valley Exhibition.

Paintings, photography and sculpture are included in the exhibit that opened Friday and continues through Jan. 10, 2021.

Sponsored by Terre Haute First Financial Bank, the show received 498 entries from five states. Independent filmmaker Louis Cox of Brooklyn served as judge. Cox is the grandson of John Rogers Cox, the first director of the museum in 1941.

“I feel it’s a great honor doing this,” said Cox, who reconnected with some of his grandfather’s art on display in the gallery.

Cox said he has not been to Terre Haute for about 20 years — since the death of his grandmother Hermine Haslem, who assisted her husband in purchasing the museum’s first collection. Cox said his own parents were born in Terre Haute and later moved to New York, where his father was a photographer and his mother a chef.

It’s the first time Cox has juried an art show. He said he looked for variety, what struck his eye and how light worked in the piece.

“I’m a sucker for good light,” Cox said.

He narrowed the entries to 150, then to the final 67 submissions.

“I found myself gravitating toward portraits,” he said. “I might be biased because I am a filmmaker, and I’m editing my own film right now, so I all do is stare at people’s faces.”

But many of the paintings are landscapes or broad scenes with multiple people and actions included. Monsters, farm machinery, abstract and impressionist images are displayed. Some have a political overtone. All invite the observer to ponder the artist’s vision and reflect on the art.

One of the prize winners is a map of America made out of flattened pieces of prescription pill bottles. Its reference is to America’s opioid addiction crisis.

An internally-lighted sculpture of a human torso is made of broken bits of automobile glass and mirror.

Several of the submissions are from local artists. All of the submissions are from artists across Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Kentucky and Ohio.

Three grand prize winners were chosen.

• The Sarah Decker Ning Grand Prize was awarded to Michael Neary for his work “2020 Vision: Caucasians on Parade.”

• The Quinquagenary Grand Prize in Painting, given in memory of Emily Cox Gedrick, was awarded to Kyle Surges for “Summer S’more.”

• The Howard E. Wooden Sr. Memorial Best of Show Grand Prize was awarded to Rob Millard-Mendez for :The Sackler Family’s America.”

The Juror’s Prize for Lasting Impression and the Michael D. Buzash Annual Artistic Award of Merit went to Becky Hochhalter for “Invasive,” a colorful depiction of Asian carp in the Wabash River.

Four awards of distinction were selected.

• The Sheron J. Dailey Award of Distinction in memory of Shirley Williams Dailey Bennett was awarded to Amy McInerny for “Eye of the Hurricane.”

• The Alliance of the Swope Award of Distinction went to Rachel Rosenfeld for her work I”n Lieu of Testimony: No. 4.”

• The William C. Carls Award of Distinction went to Nathan Taves for “ Pasture Cliffs.”

• The Brenda F. Milliren Award of Distinction in memory Phil Milliren went to James Swanson for “ Kitchen Cooks.”

A complete list of the judge’s selections is available on the museum’s website at www.swope.org.

The museum is open Tuesdays through Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. It is located at 25 S. Seventh St. in downtown Terre Haute.

