A frozen moment

As temperatures stubbornly refused to budge out of single-digit territory throughout the morning, a team of volunteers on Wednesday spread across Vigo County — and, for that matter, the rest of the country — in search of the homeless.
During the national annual Point-in-Time Count, Michael Egy of the Loyal Veterans Battalion — which provides food, clothing and comfort for homeless veterans — was stationed at the St. Benedict’s Soup Kitchen downtown, greeting people as they came in to savor a warm meal. He asked if they were homeless and if they had spent the night at the warming center, and to the handful who responded affirmatively, he asked them to enjoy their food but not to leave until he had spoken further with them.
Egy was armed with copies of the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority survey, which asked a variety of questions, from where people spent the previous night to what health disorders they might suffer from to if they are currently fleeing domestic violence.
“This is a snapshot of the homeless in Vigo County, and so we’re here at St. Ben’s to catch the people who have stayed in the warming center or are living on the street, living in their car, so we can get somewhat of an accurate count for Point-in-Time,” Egy explained.
Information gathered Wednesday will tally up how many homeless there are in Indiana counties, then be used by the federal government to determine how much funding each county receives to support the homeless. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires the surveys to be conducted.
“I’ve been doing this for four years,” Egy said. “Through our interaction with the Loyal Veterans Battalion, we know a lot of the people who live on the street or are unhoused. They’re not reluctant to speak to me at all. They might be reluctant to speak to someone they don’t know, but since they know me, it’s much easier for me to ask these questions and get accurate answers from them.”
Brendan Kearns of the Homeless Coalition of the Wabash Valley started his day at 7:30 a.m., when the thermometer seemed locked on zero.
“It makes it harder, because people don’t want to interview in the cold,” Kearns said, adding that due to COVID protocols interviews can’t be conducted in cars.
To exacerbate the situation, a number of people who had volunteered to conduct the surveys dropped out in the morning due to the deep freeze — fewer than 10 volunteers reported for service. Nonetheless, Kearns said, “It was a pretty productive day. A lot of new faces we noticed today, and all with different stories.”
Kelli Fuller, Point-In-Time’s coordinator, joined Kearns in canvasing. Danielle Elkins, co-chair for the Homeless Coalition of the Wabash Valley, led a group in Curtis Gilbert Park. April Cash of the Wabash Valley Health Center, the Coalition’s secretary, handled direct phone calls.
“It was an eye-opener” of a day, Kearns said. Some of his observations:
• “There were less people out due to the cold. There was less evidence of actual [homeless] camps. Common areas that had been up four months ago were gone.”
• “The number of people living out of their cars is surprisingly high,” he added. “We want to get more people into housing, but the key is they must want to be housed. We’ve gotten some people into housing, and it doesn’t work out for them.”
• “We did not meet anyone with emergent needs, and the number of substance abusers was lower.”
• “Some people flat refused to help answer questions. A lot of homeless want to be left alone.”
• Finally, and unsurprisingly, “Blankets were a big hit at Gilbert Park,” Kearns said.
The survey has a separate questionnaire for homeless families.
“Luckily, I don’t meet many families on the street,” Egy said. “Occasionally, I’ll meet a single parent with a child.”
Homeless children constitute a problem that must be resolved immediately.
“The thing is to set them up with different organizations that can help them get off the street as fast as possible because if a person with a child is living on the street, then [Child Protective Services] gets involved, and nobody wants to lose a child,” Egy said. “We get them in touch with different agencies in town that can get them off the street as fast as possible.”
Point-In-Time, Egy concluded, “is a good program. I wish they would hold it in the summer rather than in January. It’s a nationwide thing, so they do this across the entire country today. I wish the government would choose a warmer day for this — I think that they would get a lot more accurate numbers for this.”
Conducting surveys in the frigid cold doesn’t sound like anyone’s idea of fun. Egy, though, said with a smile, “Luckily, I chose a spot where I can be inside.”
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.