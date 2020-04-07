A few have been charged with violating stay-home order

Violators of the governor's stay-at-home order are starting to see consequences in Vigo County.
Three people, so far, have seen the misdemeanor “violation of local travel order” added to their charges when they are booked into the Vigo County Jail.
“Law enforcement are not searching for people violating the order,” Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt said. “But if the charge is incident to an arrest, the officer can choose to to have that charge filed.”
For example, two people were arrested on felony charges of burglary and residential entry on April 1. The misdemeanor violation was also filed. It is likely the misdemeanor charge will be rolled into the penalty for the felonies, Modesitt added.
In another case, a person who was arrested for driving while intoxicated was also cited for violating the stay-at-home rule.
As the ban on non-essential public travel continues, more tickets could be issued.
Modesitt said health officials have also encountered one person who refuses to self-quarantine, and another person who gave false statements to investigators about contact with others.. He expected charges to be filed this week against those individuals.
“We are trying to do what we can to make people comply with the governor's order,” Modesitt said. “We hope if people get charged and arrested, they will start listening and take this situation seriously.”
One difficulty is that those who should be quarantined cannot be taken into custody and jailed, due to the risk of infecting the jail staff and offender population. Once a person gets past the stage where they can transmit the virus, however, the person could be jailed.
“This is a situation no one has had to deal with before,” Modesitt said. “The bottom line is, the last thing we want to do is charge people for violating the order, so they need to follow the rules.”
Roni Elder, spokeswoman for the Vigo County Health Department, said most people have been complying with health department orders to self-quarantine.
“If you are a confirmed case, and we tell you to quarantine, you must comply,” Elder said.
Many people who are testing positive are posting that information on their Facebook pages, she said, as a way of being open and to protect others who might have been around them and therefore exposed to the virus.
The stay-at-home order has been extended to April 20 by Gov. Eric Holcomb. That means people should travel only for work or for essential activities such as obtaining food and medicine.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
