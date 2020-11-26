There have been a few changes to Terre Haute’s “Christmas in the Park” lighting contest this year.
Given the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines, the official lighting ceremony scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 1, will not have a crowd gathering in front of Torner Center. Instead, the park’s maintenance department will turn on shelter lights before they leave work that day.
On judging night (Monday, Dec. 7), judges will judge the displays from their own vehicles. At 6:30 p.m. in front of the Torner Center, a judging sheet with everyone’s placement will be handed out to organization representatives who wish to attend.
There will be no check presentation at that time. Instead, checks will be mailed from First Financial Bank to organizations’ lead representatives. Shelter placings will be listed on the parks department Facebook page and in local media.
As of now, the Holiday Express train will be operating as scheduled. If an organization signed up to collect money for the train, and something changes, the park’s department will let the organizations know.
