MET 120919 PS We Love You

Lighting up the park: More than $13,000 in grants was awarded by First Financial Bank at Deming Park to the various groups that participated in last year’s 33rd annual Christmas at the Park. Every group received at least $500 from First Financial Bank. The top prize went to the P.S. We Love You Fund for its #BusyBusyBusy shelter decorations that featured a running conveyor belt. The P.S. We Love You Campaign began as a way to honor the memory of Patrick Barrett, a 2014 North Vigo High School graduate and son of Greg and Molly Barrett; Patrick died from cancer in March 2016. Because of COVID-19 pandemic guidelines, there will be no check presentation for this year’s Christmas at the Park. Instead, checks will be mailed from First Financial Bank to organizations’ lead representatives.

 Tribune-Star/Austen Leake

There have been a few changes to Terre Haute’s “Christmas in the Park” lighting contest this year.

Given the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines, the official lighting ceremony scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 1, will not have a crowd gathering in front of Torner Center. Instead, the park’s maintenance department will turn on shelter lights before they leave work that day.

On judging night (Monday, Dec. 7), judges will judge the displays from their own vehicles. At 6:30 p.m. in front of the Torner Center, a judging sheet with everyone’s placement will be handed out to organization representatives who wish to attend.

There will be no check presentation at that time. Instead, checks will be mailed from First Financial Bank to organizations’ lead representatives. Shelter placings will be listed on the parks department Facebook page and in local media.

As of now, the Holiday Express train will be operating as scheduled. If an organization signed up to collect money for the train, and something changes, the park’s department will let the organizations know.

