Lighting up the park: More than $13,000 in grants was awarded by First Financial Bank at Deming Park to the various groups that participated in last year’s 33rd annual Christmas at the Park. Every group received at least $500 from First Financial Bank. The top prize went to the P.S. We Love You Fund for its #BusyBusyBusy shelter decorations that featured a running conveyor belt. The P.S. We Love You Campaign began as a way to honor the memory of Patrick Barrett, a 2014 North Vigo High School graduate and son of Greg and Molly Barrett; Patrick died from cancer in March 2016. Because of COVID-19 pandemic guidelines, there will be no check presentation for this year’s Christmas at the Park. Instead, checks will be mailed from First Financial Bank to organizations’ lead representatives.