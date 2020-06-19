CSX will close several railroad crossing intersections throughout Terre Haute on Monday, June 22.

The 12 closings will slowly diminish from north to south but the total closure time is not known at this time, according to the Terre Haute Street Department.

It should also be noted that although Wabash Avenue is not planned to be closed, it will likely be blocked by a slow or stopped train for a portion of time.

The closures will start at 9 a.m. and include Third Avenue, Locust Street, Elm Street, Chestnut Street, Ohio Street, Walnut Street, Poplar Street, Crawford Street, 13th Street, College Avenue, Washington Avenue and Hulman Street.