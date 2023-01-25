The state of Indiana may have chosen Wednesday as a Point in Time — a day for counting the homeless for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development — but try explaining that to the weather.
Morning meteorological conditions refused to cooperate with volunteers’ efforts to find homeless people to survey. Snow and slush didn’t exactly invite anyone to venture outdoors, so anyone who could find a place to hunker down was doing so.
“With weather like this, it’s kind of sketchy because you have to seek them out,” said Kelli Fuller, a Hamilton Center care manager focusing on homeless engagement and community outreach. Fuller is finishing up her tenure as chair for Point in Time, and she will be a co-chair for the Homeless Council for the Wabash Valley.
“Most of them are hunkering down, trying to stay someplace safe,” Fuller added. Last year, frigid temperatures necessitated the opening of warming shelters, she said, “so we were able to get a better count.”
She kept on the move Wednesday, monitoring Gilbert Park, Pathways, St. Ben’s soup kitchen, the library and other local hangouts.
“I don’t think we’re reaching enough people by far,” agreed Autumn Dowell, case manager at Pathways Day Center.
“I almost wish we did it in the summertime — it’s warmer out and more people are out. There are plenty of people we’re not going to get to today.”
Fuller and the Homeless Council of the Wabash Valley did what they could to lure the homeless — they had volunteers grilling up burgers and hot dogs and offering up snacks, non-perishables, gloves and blankets at Gilbert Park.
Hamilton Center’s Grace Clinic mobile unit was available to measure people’s vitals and check for frostbite at Gilbert Park.
Grace Clinic nurse Tina Richmond said, “We have homeless people on a regular basis who come in. If they don’t have insurance, we help them obtain it.”
Taco Luv even reserved its indoor dining area on Wednesday for the homeless, but inclement weather closed St. Patrick’s soup kitchen.
By noon, Fuller and Danielle Elkins, program director at Catholic Charities’ Bethany House, had each only interviewed three people. The count in other counties was postponed until Thursday.
“It’s a snapshot for the day among homelessness,” said Fuller, who said she was also trying to hook up folks with tents and sleeping bags. “Not everyone’s ready to be in a shelter and not everyone’s ready to be housed,” she said. “We try to help them before they’re ready to do those things.”
John Viellieux, who has been living out of his car for a year and a half with Charlotte Camp and her terrier mix, Buddy, said he has been homeless on and off throughout his adult life. He said he’s ready to locate housing and provided a vivid snapshot of the lifestyle at Pathways, where he was warming up after having his shoes and socks soaked in the winter slush.
He echoed Dowell’s assessment that only a fraction of the area’s homeless were being included in the count.
“You have people dumpster diving — even though there are resources, not everybody uses them,” he said. “Some people want to be out here — they don’t want to be part of society anymore. Others are just strung out, looking for their next hit.”
Viellieux added, “Others have criminal histories that a lot of places won’t allow them to be there. Some of them have done it [been without a home] so long that they’re just used to it — if you put them in a situation where they had a room, they would still sleep on the floor, not in a bed.
“People are staying in abandoned houses, under the I-70 bypass, in tents down on river,” he continued. “Anywhere and everywhere, pretty much — some of them even sleep on the sidewalks downtown after night falls. It’s hard to do when you’ve got nowhere to go.”
Viellieux eschews shelters after coming down with bedbugs at one. The shelter employee didn’t notify him about the bedbugs and when told of the shelter’s infestation, replied, “Oh, yeah, we have them, too.”
Viellieux said he’s behind on child support and his car needs extensive work done — “If I get towed, I don’t have $400 to get it out of impound, and all my belongings and kids’ pictures are in there,” he admitted. Still, he’s trying to get back on his feet.
“I want to get a place again so I can start seeing my kids again,” he said. “When you’re trying to do that and have no help of any kind — even if I was to land a job, over the first two weeks before I land that first paycheck, it takes a toll on your body.
“I want to climb back, but with the lack of resources and lack of shelter, usually you take two steps forward and one step back,” he added. “You keep doing that, eventually you’re gonna get there, but it takes a long time.”
Viellieux concluded, “People don’t realize how difficult it is. It’s all crazy.”
