A year ago, as COVID-19 abruptly closed schools and dramatically altered how K-12 education is delivered, the Vigo County School Corp. had to quickly figure out how to provide remote education, something it had never done before.
And unlike neighboring districts, it didn't have electronic devices for each of its students.
"Even in those first few days, some of us thought we would be back after spring break," recalls Rob Haworth, Vigo County School Corp. superintendent.
The district had to come up with a new model for instruction in less than a month.
Through the current academic year, similar to districts across the state, it has had to respond to the challenges of COVID cases, quarantines, staff shortages and periods of remote learning. The district has had to address increasing mental health needs of its students.
"I hope we are in the final stages of what's been a very difficult chapter," Haworth said recently. But going forward, “We’re in a much different place than what we were one year ago."
One year after schools first shut down, the district has advanced its technology plan by four years and now provides Chromebooks for students in grades 2 to 12, through use of CARES Act dollars, a general obligation bond and donations.
"We've taken huge leaps instead of small, incremental forward movements," Haworth said.
The worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, hopefully, is behind us, but challenges remain, including a plan to address learning loss as well as the continuing social/emotional impacts, he said.
Long-term impacts, potentially
for years to come
Statewide, the pandemic has affected schools differently, says Terry McDaniel, Indiana State University professor of educational leadership. Some have been able to offer mostly in-person schooling, while COVID has forced others to conduct much virtual education; that contrast can occur within the same school district.
Yet commonalities exist, whether difficulties finding substitute teachers or concerns that children learning virtually may not be getting the same education as in-person peers. One educator told McDaniel she especially worries about high poverty children during virtual learning because they may not have internet connections.
One middle school leader described how incoming sixth-graders this year lacked the maturity of previous classes, likely due to time not spent in school because of COVID, McDaniel said.
Educators have described teachers being "really, really stressed," particularly those who have had to teach virtual and in-person at the same time.
They also are concerned about performance on ILEARN, particularly with so much disruption this past year, he said.
"It's been a real stretch. Everyone is ready to get back to normal, if there's ever going to be a normal again," McDaniel said.
There will be long-term impacts, potentially for years to come, he said. Districts will have to respond to student learning loss and students' social/emotional needs. COVID, which has lead to teacher burnout, could exacerbate the teacher shortage.
Many districts are offering virtual options this year, and some believe those virtual options might be here to stay for public schools.
According to a Dec. 29 article published by Rand Corp., a nonprofit, nonpartisan research organization, "The COVID-19 pandemic has created an unprecedented set of obstacles for schools and exacerbated existing structural inequalities in public education. While preliminary accounts highlight the impact of COVID-19 on a variety of student outcomes, it may take years to unpack how the pandemic affected student learning and social and emotional development and to identify any lasting effects on low-income communities and communities of color."
An article from the Brookings Institution, a nonprofit public policy group, looks at fall 2020 reading and math assessment data for grades 3-8. It shows that in reading, achievement was similar to same-grade students in fall 2019. "In almost all grades, most students made some learning gains since the COVID-19 pandemic started," according to the December article.
But in math, student achievement was lower than the pre-COVID-19 performance by same-grade students in fall 2019, and students showed lower growth in math relative to peers in the previous, more typical year.
The review looked at data from nearly 4.4 million students in grades 3-8 who took MAP Growth reading and math assessments in fall 2020.
Facing the unknowns
"Learning loss is real in a non-COVID time” over summer months, Haworth said. With COVID, "I think we'll be addressing learning loss for this particular situation for months and years to come."
Federal dollars will help school districts nationwide in that effort.
Initially, it was estimated the Vigo County School Corp. would receive about $13.5 million as part of the second round of federal stimulus dollars, called CARES 2.0. While it may be somewhat less, it will still be substantial, officials say.
The funds must be used for learning loss, environmental safety, educational technology, mental health support and serving low-income students.
The district wants to use the funds "in a way that serves our students in a sustainable way with long-term impact," said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications. The district has until September 2023 to spend the funds, which are on a reimbursement basis and cannot be used for ongoing salaries.
The district is still working on its plans, Riley said.
"This is a large amount of money. We want the ability to dream big about not just addressing what's happened over the last calendar year but making sure we have firm footing moving forward," he said.
While some of it will be used to address short-term learning loss due to the pandemic, "We have the ability to do some really innovative, major things," he said. "It takes awhile to have those conversations."
Funds could be used to provide educational choices, as well as physical upgrades for environmental safety. "This is our first pandemic; the question is, will this be our last one?" Riley asked.
In developing its plan, district officials “want to make sure there is an underlying strategy to serve our students in the best way possible for years down the line," Riley said. "This has the potential to have that kind of transformative impact."
Schools statewide and across the country also will benefit from another infusion of federal dollars through the recently enacted American Rescue Plan.
Looking ahead, a top focus for the Indiana Department of Education will be to support schools’ efforts to address learning loss, officials say.
DOE “is currently working to build additional guidance for schools for this summer and beyond that focuses on best practices in times of educational disruption,” said Holly Lawson, department spokeswoman. It hopes to assist schools "in accelerating learning for students who need the most support."
One focus will be addressing educational inequities that have been exacerbated by the pandemic, she stated in an email. The guidance also will focus on community partnership, such as before and after-school providers, local libraries, business leaders, and more.
It will also highlight state and federal funding sources available for extending learning opportunities.
In the home stretch?
As vaccinations continue and COVID case numbers decline, at least for now, in Vigo County, "We're optimistic that we are in the home stretch," Haworth said. "But like any race, if you let up in the home stretch, something's going to get the best of you ... we need to continue to be watchful and mindful of COVID-19 and not let it get back a hold of us as it has gripped us for a year."
The district has resources it did not have a year ago, or even a few months ago, impacting health, mental health and education. "Part of our optimism is we have more tools to address situations," Haworth said. "We are hopeful we have a very, very traditional start of school next year."
