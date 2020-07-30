A different tone: As organizers deal with pandemic, performers announced for Dancing with the Terre Haute Stars

A field of 12 participants — two fewer than last year — was announced Thursday for the 2020 Dancing with the Terre Haute Stars benefit for Chances and Services for Youth.
And while he admits this year’s event will be necessarily different than in the past, CASY chief operating officer and The Dance Studio owner Brandon Halleck said he’s excited to work with each of the dancers and make this year’s event as special as ever before.
“The 12 dancers we have this year are a wide selection; from local business owners to school teachers to community activists, all of whom are dedicated to helping the community and helping our agency to serve the children and families we do.”
Participating in this year’s event: Chris Olds, Greg Sloan, Alex Kor, Molly Martin Pabst, Stacey Dorman, Cache Ellis, Jennifer Mullen-Perry, Molly Barrett, Lindsay Hunter, Taylor Johnson, Tiffany Woodward and Carlene Sakbun.
This year’s event moves back to Hulman Center after two years at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology. The event is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 20.
Halleck said this year is going to look a little different due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said CASY is limiting in-person attendance to this year’s event so as to follow state and ISU guidelines. For those unable to attend, CASY is providing live streaming of the event.
Last year’s event featured 14 dancers who helped raise over $250,000. In total, Dancing with the Terre Haute Stars has had 162 stars who have helped raise more than $1.8 million.
“But we understand this year is going to be different, it has to be,” Halleck said. “So I’d say anything over $150,000 for us is going to be considered a success.
“... But I think it’s important for people to see that while it may be different or strange, things can still go on. We just have to find ways to still do them safely and in a way the community can still participate.”
Different or not, Molly Barrett said she’s excited to learn her assigned dance, the country two-step, and give back to the community in a unique way.
“I have a husband who dances and a daughter I paid a lot of money to learn how to dance, but I don’t dance,” Barrett said with a laugh.
“And we try to do a lot of philanthropic things, but I think it good to try and bring back some of the normalcy and fun to the community. I was really glad when Brandon [Halleck] said they were going forward with this year’s event, and yeah, its moved and different, but I think people want to celebrate and give back to the community.”
CASY provides programs and services from “cradle to college,” ensuring children grow up in safe, nurturing environments in our community.
Programs provided by CASY, that benefit from funds raised by Dancing with the Terre Haute Stars include: Before & After School Care, Camp Rave, Safe Kids/Car Seats, Teen Court, Tobacco-Free Vigo, iLEAD and Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Wabash Valley.
Past winners include: Dr. Daniel Tanoos, 2007; Neil Ward, 2008; Jenny Newlin, 2009; Natalie Overton, 2010; Terri McGuire, 2011; Amy Anderson, 2012; Kim Perkins, 2013; Marla Flowers, 2014; Keith Lee, 2015; Todd Newman, 2016; Deidre Metzinger, 2017; Jocelyn Bean, 2018; Jessica Cox, 2019.
