Get ready for some genuine Haute couture.
Replay Runway, an annual fundraiser in its seventh iteration for reTHink Inc., assembles a dozen prominent citizens who have designed costumes from recycled materials.
Shikha Bhattacharyya, reTHink founder, recalls that one year, John Plasse — before he became sheriff — created a wig out of toilet paper roles and dressed as a judge, one of her favorite outfits.
When Replay Runway began in 2016, it wasn’t a fundraiser and didn’t involve adults.
“It was just little kids and we had the event at [Indiana State University,” Bhattacharyya recalled. “There were 50 kids and they did such an amazing job. The board wanted it to be a fundraiser because I was putting so much time into it and we needed the money.”
She added, “A kid the first year, his grandpa made him an outfit from cardboard and he was a Transformer, and he did the whole act, and turned into a shell. That was cool.”
This year’s models will be Amanda Lubold of ISU, Terre Haute Savings Bank’s Alexandrea Morin, Swope Art Museum’s Abigail Leigh Clouse, 12 Points Creator Market organizer Brenna Deal, Terre Haute City Councilwoman Martha Crossen’s granddaughter Harriet Howard, and Kim Kimbler of Trees Inc.
Also participating are Kasey Chew from the Vigo County School Corporation, WTHI meteorologist Kevin Orput, Phoenix Elite owner Morgan Wilson, Monica Nowling Mundell of Young Living Essential Oils, Novelis’ Ross DuVall and registered health information technician Zac Chambers.
Kimbler said she’s tying her costume to her mission of “helping to keep trees where they are and provide an alternative for the most commonly used product in the world – toilet paper. The alternative that reTHink provides is made of bamboo.
“What most people do not realize, is that normal toilet paper contains chemicals and bleach. My outfit will be truly fashionable with a surprise at the end.”
Kimbler, who presented a crown to a Replay Runway finalist in 2017, said reTHink’s work is “astounding. People are more aware of how Terre Haute treats the environment. Every community needs to reTHink.”
Orpurt agrees. “They do great work and help educate the Terre Haute area about the benefits of not only recycling, but also being good stewards of our planet,” he said. He admitted he hadn’t quite decided what his costume would be — “I have a few ideas, but I’m not sure what I’ll be doing. I’m pretty sure it will [be] on the funny side.”
But Orpurt has good reason to be hesitant to finalize his outfit. “My boss, Susan Dinkle, was in last year’s Replay Runway — in fact, she won,” he said. “That will be a hard act to follow.”
Deal, who will be attending the event for the first time, plans to make the most of it, creating two costumes. “I will be making my outfit out of plastic water bottles and will be having a matching outfit with my young daughter,” she said. “Shikha and reTHink are a blessing for this community and give so much. I am grateful to be a part of the Replay Runway and help give back to this organization.”
It will be Wilson’s first time, as well. The gym owner said, “My costume will still be fitness related with material made from recycled gym products. Fit but also fashionable.” She added, “reTHink educates people on how to use waste properly and will even help our local business with the transformation of using zero waste products. In their facility, they teach certain skills such as machinery and gardening. A lot of volunteers benefit from those classes.”
Novelis always participates in Replay Runway, so it only made sense that Duvall would participate, though it will be his first year personally. “[My costume] will be a little of both fun and fashionable,” he said. “Much like our business, our future is dependent sustainability and finding ways to reduce waste. Its great to work with reTHink and spread that culture to our community.”
Bhattacharyya is pleased with the enthusiasm this year’s models are demonstrating, saying, “I just had this idea that it’d be cool to create awareness if celebrities made their outfits out of recycled materials.”
Replay Runway will be Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. (preceded by a 5 p.m. social hour) at the Terre Haute Brewing Company, 401 S. 9th St. Tickets are $50 and $75.
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.