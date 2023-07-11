Delaney Noblitt officially became an entrepreneur Wednesday when she signed a loan agreement that will help her start up her business at The Hometown Savings Bank downtown.
Her $25 loan will enable her to peddle lemonade for $2 a cup. Delaney entered the world of entrepreneurship at age 11.
Lemonade Day, a Chances & Services for Youth program, teaches children about the world of banking; Bank Day is a component of that event. For the first time, Lemonade Day took place at THSB.
THSB Vice President Commercial Loan Officer Jason Ernst showed Delaney a contract, explaining that it details “how and when you’re going to pay back the loan.”
Participants will sell their beverages on July 28-29. Their $25 loans will be due to be paid in full by Aug. 30.
CASY is providing the loan capital via a $500 donation from THSB. CASY Executive Director Brandon Halleck agreed to the loan’s terms and he and Delaney signed the agreement.
Ernst asked, “What will you do with your profits?”
Delaney replied, “Put it in a bank account.”
“That’s the right answer,” Ernst said.
CASY will charge Delaney no interest on her loan. As Ernst said, “This is very conceptual.”
“I always wanted to have my own business,” Delaney said. “Lemonade is delicious and everyone loves it.”
“Being an entrepreneur is something every child should strive to be — the ambition of helping others and meeting the needs of the community,” said her mother Abby. “The program on the app has taught her quite a bit and it even helps entrepreneurs in their adulthood, too.”
Delaney and all participating children completed a business plan for their lemonade stand prior to getting their loans.
Lemonade Day was created many years ago by an Indiana State University graduate; CASY has run the program for seven years.
Since one of THSB’s commercial loan officers serves on a CASY council that promotes Lemonade Day, Halleck asked the bank about joining in, and they were on board.
“As a local community bank, we certainly care about our local community and want to be involved in teaching entrepreneurs and young entrepreneurs no matter what the age about the importance and the process of going to the bank and obtaining a loan to start their business,” Ernst said.
“This Lemonade Day opportunity creates a great event to just be able to sit down and talk conceptually to our young entrepreneurs about the banking concepts and how the process works to get them familiar with what that looks like,” he added.
“The whole goal behind Lemonade Day is to earn a little, save a little and give a little,” Halleck said. “Hopefully, they’ll give a little back to a nonprofit.”
Delaney will be donating to her church, World Gospel.
After Delaney signed her contract, Abby told her, “With every loan, you get a nice pen,” and Ernst handed her one.
Those still wanting to get in on Lemonade Day can visit https://casyonline.org/ lemonade-day/.
