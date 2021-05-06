A Day of Prayer: Mayor, other Hauteans, observe national event at City Hall

Prayers and praise songs sounded in Terre Haute on Thursday for the annual National Day of Prayer gathering outside city hall.
Mayor Duke Bennett said the event was about coming together as a community, supporting one another and acknowledging that God is in charge of daily lives.
“Here we are reminding people that this is the National Day of Prayer, and reminding people that God is in charge, not us,” Bennett said.
The event on the lawn between the courthouse and city hall was partially-bounded by a construction fence where the Turn to the River project of Wabash Valley Art Spaces is creating a new public plaza.
Bennett said he has encountered feuding neighbors, the stresses of the political environment, financial structures and the pandemic, all of which result in many people living in a state of uncertainty.
“We’re living in crazy times,” the mayor said. “But it’s going to be fine, and we will get out of this. But how do we do that?”
His solution was requesting prayer for the decision-makers in government. He also asked people to help their neighbors, help those contemplating suicide, and to use social media to share positive messages rather than criticize others.
Bennett offered a prayer asking for guidance from God for every elected official.
“Lord, do something special in Terre Haute on this high ground,” Bennett prayed.
The pastors at the event then circled around Bennett and uplifted him in prayer.
Among other speakers was business owner Tom Simmons, who prayed for the business world and the workplace.
He shared Terre Haute history, saying the city has long touched the nation as the original Crossroads of America and the innovators in local history have had far reaching effects.
Simmons disputed that the first flight was by the Wright Brothers, pointing instead to the Johnson Brothers of Johnson Outboard Motors in Vigo County.
Simmons said the Johnsons put an outboard motor on an aircraft and flew 15 feet before the Wright Brothers made their first successful flight.
It was in 1903 that city resident Jacob Bauer started market testing an “iceless fountain drink” using liquefied carbon dioxide, Simmons said. His invention lead to modern soft drinks.
The iconic design of Coca-Cola bottles also arose in Terre Haute, and Simmons said he collects Coke bottles from around the world.
“Terre Haute is touching the culture of the world, even through a Coke bottle,” Simmons said, and he said that is due to the spirit of God working through the community.
“Terre Haute has the heart of God because of those things,” he continued.
With music by Arnick Shouse of Recharge Church and Christway and vocalist Shannon Hart, the gathering of about 75 was led in several songs.
Also speaking during the hour-long event were Sgt. Todd Haller of the Terre Haute Police praying for military and first-responders; Pastor Kevin Szwarga of Bible Baptist Church praying for government; Assistant Pastor Curtis Mitchell of Saints Home Church of God in Christ praying for art, entertainment and media; Pastor T. Michael Russell of Shiloh Baptist Church praying for churches; Beth Willis of Crisis Pregnancy Center praying for family.
The benediction to close the event was led by Pastor Dennis Ticen of Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church, president of the Wabash Valley Ministerial Association.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
