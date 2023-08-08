The Brazil Concert Band, directed by Matthew S. Huber, proudly presents A Concert Kaleidoscope 8 p.m. Sunday in Forest Park rain or shine.
From the pen of Karl L. King, the BCB will perform his "The Octopus and the Mermaid," featuring Tory Alsip and Joe Ervin plus "The Melody Shop" march.
The trombones will ride high on "Trombrero" by Frank Cofield and one of John Philip Sousa's waltzes will royally float across the ocean in "La Reine De La Mer" (The Queen of the Sea).
Scott Joplin's ragtime piece, "The Entertainer" made a comeback in 1973 with the movie "The Sting" and the cavalry song "Garry Owen" will gallop across Forest Park.
A trio of classic Sousa marches to be heard this evening includes "Atlantic City Pageant," "Sound Off," and "A Century of Progress."
The finale, "Instant Concert" by Hoosier Harold L. Walters, contains 30 well known themes ranging from classics to American folk tunes all contained within three minutes and ten seconds.
The concession stand will be operated by Christmas in the Park.
For more information, visit brazilconcertband.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.