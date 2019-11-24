A community of giving

Around 500 people gathered at the West Vigo Community Center on Sunday evening for the third annual Thanksgiving dinner that the WVCC provides with the help of Highland Church and other members of the community.
"In the bible, people sat down together and no matter what walk of life they came from, and that was my vision for the dinner," said Summer Thomas, who along with her husband, Highland Church pastor Ryan Thomas, helped revitalize the event three years ago.
"I started thinking about for whatever reason [people] didn’t get to have a Thanksgiving meal, whether they didn’t have the holiday food, or the money to buy it, or even if they didn’t have a place to go," Thomas said.
Members of the church cook the food, and along with donations of food from the WVCC and other community groups, they provide a Thanksgiving meal with all of the traditional favorites from turkey to pumpkin pie.
"It’s an awesome thing," said Dave Elkins, the WVCC president. "It takes everybody in the community to help out those that need it. I appreciate that everyone has chipped in to help the center."
Elkins was glad to see the annual meal revitalized after years of not having one. "Highland Church has been a big help, it’s been great."
Several groups showed up to help serve food to the hundreds of attendees. State Sen. Jon Ford, R-Terre Haute, the Wabash Valley Herb Society, and a Girl Scouts troop were some of the community members who volunteered their time to help serve food.
Along with the Thanksgiving meal, Highland Church and the WVCC serve a meal to those in need every Sunday evening from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the center.
On Saturday, area churches and other groups teamed up to give away around 275 baskets of food to the less fortunate. Summer Thomas, who participated in that event as well was happy to spend the weekend giving back. "We just think of this as our church’s giving weekend before we have our Thanksgiving at home," Thomas said.
Prior to the start of the meal, Pastor Ryan Thomas blessed the meal as well as those eating it, and the dozens of volunteers who prepared and served it.
