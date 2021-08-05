A brighter start: Hamilton Center brings school supplies to Ben Franklin

The cost of new school supplies should not be a burden for students attending Benjamin Franklin Elementary this fall.
Boxes of supplies arrived Thursday through an extension of the recent “We Live!” community event hosted by Hamilton Center Inc.
School counselor Morgan Loudermilk couldn’t stop smiling as she helped Hamilton Center’s Tatu Brown, Brian Cottee and Zach Jenkins unload and transfer the boxes and bags of supplies into the school.
“We’re gaining over 100 kiddos this school year with Deming School closing, so any little bit is going to help,” Loudermilk said of the notebooks, pencils, glue and other items. “We are also getting seven new teachers, so little things like sharpies, dry erase markers and folders that they don’t have to buy out of their own pocket, this is a big help.”
The delivery also included incentive prizes that students can earn for good attendance, citizenship and other good behaviors.
School begins Monday, Aug 16 in Vigo County.
It was the third year Hamilton Center has donated school supplies to the elementary school, which expects about 450 students on opening day.
“We know the demographics of the school, and that Deming merged,” Brown said of the economic challenges for many families in the school’s district.
“These folks have their hands full without having to buy school supplies. We want to make sure we are a supporting the students and teachers at this school.”
Hamilton Center gave out about 500 bags of supplies to students from all over the city during the We Live event.
“I think the staff here do a great job trying to make sure the children have what they need, so we wanted to help them so they didn’t have to spend so much out of their own pockets,” Brown said.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com.
