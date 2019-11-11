Less than one percent of Americans today serve in a military uniform.
But those who do serve have developed a selflessness that serves the common good, said Col. Michael D. Holmes of the Indiana Air National Guard during Monday’s wreath laying ceremony for Veterans Day at Indiana State University.
“The reward is we make our nation better and safer for everyone,” Holmes said. “That’s why all veterans did what they did.”
Holmes recounted the history of Armistice Day at the end of World War I as the predecessor to the current Veterans Day holiday approved in 1954 by President Dwight Eisenhower to honor all who serve in the American military.
He also recalled the heroic acts of many such as WWI flying ace (and Medal of Honor recipient) Capt. Eddie Rickenbacker and World War II ace and famed test pilot Gen. Chuck Yeager for taking risks that made a big difference during their times and for the future.
ISU’s ROTC program for Army and Air Force reserve officers in training has produced many among the 60,000 officers that have come from American colleges, Holmes said.
The reward for service, he said, is not high pay.
“In the military, we do what we do for the common good of the nation,” Hulmes said.
After placing a large wreath at the front of Dede I during the ceremony, ISU President Deborah Curtis recalled her own parents’ service (they were married in their military uniforms).
ISU is an approved veterans benefits institution.
Those attending also received green light bulbs that they can use during November to show their support of veterans.
