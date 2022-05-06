9th 'Surviving the Color' run/walk set for May 21

The Team of Mercy’s ninth annual Surviving the Color 5K Run/Walk is May 21.
It is open to participants of all ages.
“Surviving the Color” is dedicated to the memory of all those lost in the Wabash Valley to suicide. “While we will always mourn the way our loved ones died, on this day, we will celebrate the lives they lived and bring awareness to our community,” says Christina Crist, Team of Mercy executive director.
For more information and to register, go to http://survivingthecolor.itsyourrace.com
The event starts at 8:40 a.m. with an opening ceremony at the corner of Ohio Street and Brown Avenue; the 5K race begins at 9 a.m.
Participants will run/walk down Ohio to Deming Park. After two laps around the park, they will end the run/walk at the Deming Park Pavilion, where they will enjoy free snacks, refreshments and music.
Parking is at the Meadows Shopping Center. The day of the race, registration and packet pickup are from 7:30 to 8:45 a.m. at the Meadows shopping center courtyard.
Team of Mercy is a nonprofit organization in the Wabash Valley that offers assistance and services to those who have lost a loved one to suicide, the second leading cause of death of individuals ages 14-35 in Indiana.
In 2021, the Wabash Valley lost an estimated 150 lives and Team of Mercy assisted more than 2,000 individuals with services of prevention and aftercare, according to Crist.
Vigo County had 24 suicides in 2021, 22 male and two female. So far this year as of May 2, there have been eight suicides, seven male and one female, according to Donna Weger, office manager for the Vigo County coroner.
Surviving the Color is Team of Mercy’s largest fundraiser.
“We’re super excited to announce our sponsorship goal was $50,000 and we have reached that, but we would not turn anybody away. There is still time to be a sponsor,” Crist said.
The funds raised support its services and also helps cover event costs; with the sponsorships, Team of Mercy can keep the registration fee at $25.
While people can register the day of the event, those who register by May 15 will receive a Surviving the Color T-shirt and swag bag.
“What’s special about our event is that a lot of families form teams and come and walk and have fun in memory of their loved one,” Crist said.
Last year, more than 800 people participated. The goal is to at least match that number this year and to raise $64,000.
