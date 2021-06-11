$9M restored to Hulman Field project

Terre Haute's Air National Guard Base at Hulman Field will receive $9 million in federal funds to construct a small arms range, the U.S. Department of Defense announced Friday.
The range is needed to enhance readiness of the Air Guard through marksmanship training, according to the Department of Defense.
President Joe Biden's administration is redirecting funds originally intended for the project but that the President Donald Trump administration had diverted for planned use on U.S.-Mexican border wall.
In December 2019, the small arms range at Terre Haute Regional Airport was among the $3.6 billion list of Pentagon construction projects to be delayed or canceled by the Trump administration in order to pay for the wall.
According to Friday's announcement from the Department of Defense, Biden "...issued a proclamation terminating the redirection of funds for border wall construction, pausing all wall construction to the extent permitted by law, and requiring the Secretary of Homeland Security and the Secretary of Defense, in consultation with the Office of Management and Budget, to develop plans" to redirect those funds and repurpose contracts.
Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks now has approved a plan to use the $2.2 billion of unobligated military construction funds previously made available for border barrier to restore funding in fiscal year 2021 for 66 projects in 11 States, three territories and 16 countries, according to the Defense Department.
The decision to restore funding for well-designed and executable projects was based on operational and component priorities, the department wrote.
