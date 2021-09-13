The Indiana Arts Commission has announced it has distributed 278 grants to nonprofit organizations totaling $834,000.
Grants of $3,000 each were distributed through the agency’s Arts Recovery Program with American Rescue Plan Act funds directly from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA), with additional NEA funds through Arts Midwest, Indiana’s regional partner.
Vigo County grant recipients were Art Spaces/Wabash Valley Outdoor Sculpture Collection, Arts Illiana, Community Theatre of Terre Haute, Sheldon Swope Art Museum, Terre Haute Community Band and the Terre Haute Symphony Association.
In Clay County, Community Theatre of Clay County received a grant.
In Greene County, Shawnee Theatre of Greene County received a grant, as did Sculpture Trails Outdoor Museum.
The Arts Recovery Program supports:
• Salary support, full or partial, for one or more staff positions;
• Fees/stipends for artists and/or contractual personnel;
• Facilities costs such as rent and utilities, e.g., electric, phone, gas bills;
• Costs associated with health and safety supplies for staff and/or visitors/audiences;
• Marketing and promotion costs.
Last month, panelists met virtually and assessed each applicant’s ability to advance the arts, provide relevant activities and access to the arts and to operate through June 2022.
