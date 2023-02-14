Winger, Firehouse, Jack Russell’s Great White and Steelheart will perform live July 28 at The Mill.
Tickets will go on sale on at 10 a.m. Feb. 24 via TheMillTerreHaute.com. Ticket prices are $75 for VIP standing pit, $45 VIP (seats allowed) and $25 general admission (seats allowed).
Formed in 1987, Winger soared to immediate success with their 1988 self-titled release. The album spawned the hit singles “Seventeen” and “Headed For A Heartbreak” and achieved platinum sales status.
Their next album, “In The Heart Of The Young,” also achieved platinum status and contained the singles “Can’t Get Enuff” and “Miles Away.” One of the most misunderstood Hard Rock bands to emerge from the late 1980s are back with their Billboard Top 100 album “Better Days Comin.’”
Also performing will be Firehouse, the 1991 American Music Award recipient for Best New Artist Heavy Metal/Hard Rock.
With hits like “Love of a Lifetime” and “Don’t Treat Me Bad,” they have become a double platinum artist with more than seven million sales worldwide, 16 gold and platinum records worldwide, and two Top 10 Hits (Billboard).
Two more bands performing that night will be Jack Russell’s Great White and Steelheart.
The Mill Event Center and Amphitheater (The Mill) is Terre Haute’s newest music venue located across from the Wabash River at 2403 Prairieton Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.