75 recognized at VCSC retirement dinner

The upcoming graduation of Vigo County high school seniors — the Class of 2022 — exemplifies the work of 75 retiring employees of the Vigo County School Corp.
That's how Superintendent Rob Haworth described the contributions of those VCSC employees, who included teachers, administrators and support staff retiring at the end of the current 2021-2022 school year. The employees' efforts helped those students reach that pivotal point in their lives, as well as those from many other graduating classes of previous years.
"You enabled that," Haworth said at a dinner Monday evening honoring the 75 retiring employees at The Meadows Conference Center on Terre Haute's east side.
The group's cumulative service to education totaled 1,351 years, said Michael Cox, VCSC director of human services and emcee of the dinner ceremony. The employees' individual years of service ranged from 10 to 46 years.
"Think of the number of lives you have touched," Cox told the group.
Also addressing the retiring employees were Vigo County School Board President Stacy Killion and Bart Colwell, president of The Hometown Savings Bank, sponsor of the event.
"Your life's work has meant so much to so many people," Colwell said.
The retiring VCSC employees listed in the evening's program were:
Diana Allen, Mike Allen, William Allen, Norma Artis, Tina Atkinson, Trini Barnes, Teresa Bennett, Dianne Bogle, Chrissy Brown, Penelope Burley, Teresa Chagares, Ella Clark, Tammy Contramaestre, Karen Crispin, Carolyn Cristee, Lewis Cunningham, Tammara Curley, Robin Davies, Mary DeBard, Gary Dellmo, Cindy Dersch, Cheryl Donnelly, Mary Edwards, Jay Engle, Marilyn Farver, Steven Flowers, David Frisz, Diane Gaskin, James Gatrell, Debbie Grayless, Carla Haley, Dave Hamilton, Jason Hancock, Mara Hayne, Robin Head, Terry Herrington, Louise Higgins, Joe Higham, Beth Hood, Virgil Howard Jr., Leonard Hutchinson.
Lisa Isaacs, Tammy Jarvis, Randy Jensen, Diane Terese Jones, Merri Kelley, Dallas Kelsey, Sarah Kelty, Patrick Killeen, James Lake, Dianna Lammey, Wanda Mack, Michael Mason, William McCrea, Jeannie McGonigal, Debra McIntosh, Molly Morecraft, Tim Moss, Deborah Nearpass, Rebecca Noble, Katherine Padgett, Denise Pastore, Robert Pell, Abbi Pell, Mary Elizabeth Phipps, Coral Pickens, Lee Ann Rafter, Brenda Rector, Cindy Rector, Lisa Reed, Jeanine Reynolds, Marilyn Shaffer, Deborah Smith, Jane Tennis, Dana Thompson, Doug Tilford, Ruth Tobias, Brenda Toney, Jeanine Utterback, Tammy Walter, Karen Webb, Loretta Wilson, Monica Zimmerman, Christi Fenton and Rick Long.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.