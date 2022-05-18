$6K Vigo Ed Fund grant gives Reading Recovery students each 15 books

Some Davis Park Elementary first-graders received a double dose of happiness Tuesday afternoon — their very own collection of 15 books and a visit from Tucker, the school’s much-loved therapy dog.
Ann Wright, the school’s Title 1 Reading Recovery teacher, told students how each of them would receive the books that they can read over the summer and then keep forever.
The books carried such titles as, “Pete the Cat — Pete’s Big Lunch”; “Flat Stanley and the Firehouse”; “Who would Win? Ultimate Ocean Rumble”; and “Madeline Finn and the Library Dog.”
Once bags of books were distributed, the children immediately started looking through their favorites.
First grader Taylon Thompson said her favorite book was “Madeline Finn and the Library Dog” because “it reminds me of Tucker and I have a dog of my own.”
Getting 15 books that she can keep and make part of her own personal library “is amazing,” Thompson said.
Davis Park was just one of the Vigo County School Corp.’s Title 1 schools to benefit from a Vigo County Education Foundation grant, used to purchase books for all first-grade Reading Recovery students.
The distribution to Reading Recovery students takes place each year, and this year, the grant was for $6,000.
Jane Nichols, education foundation executive director, explained to children the book giveaway was made possible by donors “who care about you ... Your teachers care about you, we care about you. There are so many people you haven’t even met that want you to read and be happy and successful.”
Districtwide, about 215 Reading Recovery first-graders are receiving the book collection.
Reading Recovery is a 12- to 20-week intervention that helps first graders catch up to their peers in reading.
Led by specially trained teachers who receive extensive professional development, Reading Recovery is designed for one-on-one lessons tailored to meet the student’s individual needs and interests.
At the start of the year, the Vigo County School Corp. does some assessing to see which students are most in need of the program, said Karla Smith, Reading Recovery teacher leader.
Those chosen for the program “are first-grade students who are not performing where an average beginning first grader should be, so we get them up into that average,” Smith said.
The book distribution is important because many students in Title 1 schools don’t always have the opportunities to buy books or go to a library and get books at their own level, Smith said.
The books selected are at the children’s level with topics and characters that interest them, she said.
Nichols said the grant was made possible with $5,000 from the Larry Paul Fleschner Foundation and $1,000 from Bose, McKinney and Evans.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
