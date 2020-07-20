Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs has announced that twelve properties will receive funding through the Historic Renovation Grant Program.
Among recipients is 511 Inc., which was awarded $30,000 for a roof replacement of 511 Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute, a neoclassical building originally constructed as a bank in 1892. In 1993, it underwent a historic rehabilitation to house the law firm of Cox, Zwerner, Gambill, and Sullivan. That firm will continue to occupy the building.
The Historic Renovation Grant Program, in its fourth year, is a comprehensive grant program designed to preserve and rehabilitate historic properties in order to further incentivize downtown economic development. The funding for this year has been exhausted through the projects in this cycle, which included 12 grants ranging from approximately $12,000 to $100,000.
Eligible properties for this grant program must be at least fifty years old and either listed on the register of Indiana historic sites/structures, be listed or eligible for the National Register of Historic Places or be listed as a contributing resource in a National Register District.
For more information, visit www.in.gov/ocra/hrgp.htm
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.