48 citations for cellphone violations issued locally

Since Indiana’s Hands Free Driving Law went into effect a year ago, police have issued citations to 48 drivers in Vigo County for illegally using a cellphone or other device while driving.
Statistics from the Terre Haute City Clerk’s office, which processes all traffic and ordinance violations issued in the county, included motorists who were holding their phone or an electronic device, or texting while driving, or who did not use a handsfree device for a call.
On July 1, 2020, House Enrolled Act 1070 went into effect. The law states that a person may not hold a telecommunications device while operating a motor vehicle.
Since the law went into effect, more than 5,400 citations and 10,500 warnings have been issued by Indiana law enforcement, according to the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.
The objective of the law is to increase roadway safety in Indiana by updating Indiana’s distracted driving law to require drivers to use hands-free technology when using a telecommunications device behind the wheel.
“INDOT, along with our law enforcement partners, is working to educate and promote safety on the roads across the state. The Hands Free law is a vital tool to keep Hoosiers safe on the road by encouraging drivers to put down their phones and be fully focused on the road ahead,” said Commissioner Joe McGuiness of the Indiana Department of Transportation.
People can use a cellphone while driving if their device works with hands-free or voice-operated technology.
GPS and other map apps are allowed, provided they are being used with hands-free technology.
Devices may be used or held to call 911 to report a true emergency.
The consequences for a violation include a possible Class C infraction and a fine.
Starting July 1, the Indiana BMV will begin adding points to driving records.
