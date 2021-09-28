45-year sentence imposed in attempted police shooting

A 45-year prison sentence has been imposed for Jeremy Ross, a Terre Haute man found guilty at trial of attempting to shoot a Terre Haute police officer during a March 2020 traffic stop that turned violent.
Ross, 39, had faced a potential sentence of 67 years in prison, including additional years on a habitual offender enhancement.
Chief Deputy Prosecutor Rob Roberts asked for a 65-year sentence.
Defense attorney Matthew Daley asked for a 36-year sentence with 10 years suspended.
A jury in April found Ross guilty of attempted murder against Officer Justin Gant, who was one of four officers involved in the incident outside a Circle K gas station on Wabash Avenue east of Terre Haute.
The jury also found Ross guilty on charges of possession of an altered handgun, resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor charges of possessing a look-alike substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Police shot Ross six times during the late night incident, according to statements given Tuesday during the sentencing hearing.
