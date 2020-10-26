Four Terre Haute residents were involved in a four-vehicle crash Monday morning in Clark County, Illinois, with two motorists being hospitalized.

Illinois State Police said a westbound 2007 Pontiac driven by Kathlene Beck, 23, crossed the center line for an unknown reason on U.S. 40 at Livingston Road about 8 a.m. Beck's car hit the driver's side of an eastbound 2019 Freightliner van driven by Michael Jonas, 64.

Police said the impact caused the Jonas van to spin across the center line into the driver's door of a westbound 2014 Honda Accord driven by Arun Odhayamangalam, 51. That Honda was pushed into a guardrail. As those crashes occurred, a westbound 2013 Honda Civic driven by Nauman Khan, 30, was unable to slow in time and struck the front passenger door of the Jonas van.

Police said Jonas was taken to an area hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries. Odhayamangalam was taken to an area hospital with life threatening injuries.

Beck and Khan were not injured.

Beck was cited for improper lane usage, driving and uninsured vehicle and failure to wear a seatbelt.

The highway was closed for about two hours during the crash investigation.