Four people were injured early today in a construction zone crash on Interstate 70 in Clark County, Illinois.
Illinois State Police said a 2003 Jeep Liberty driven by Patrick Suber, 27, of Indianapolis, was westbound in a one-lane zone about 1:30 a.m. when the Jeep went off the road to the right and rolled down an embankment.
Suber and three passengers, all of Indianapolis, were taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Suber and two passengers were cited for failure to wear seat belts. Suber was also cited for driving while suspended, no insurance and improper lane usage.
