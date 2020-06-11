The Vigo County 4-H Council has decided to offer limited in-person exhibitions at this year’s fair.

Sara Haag, 4-H Youth Development Educator, said the fair will offer in-person livestock show-and-go exhibitions, closed judging for Exhibition Hall projects and virtual options for all projects.

She said the changing COVID-19 guidelines and reopening of the state, along with more detail of how the Vigo County Fair Board was planning its portion of the fair, prompted the decision.

“It’s going to be far from traditional 4-H, but with the [Vigo] Fair Board pushing their events to the weekend, we felt more confident in offering these private, closed in-person shows,” Haag said.

However, in-person events will not be open to the public and will be limited to active 4-H members and their parents or guardians.

Haag said 4-H staff is working to finalize a plan to broadcast the shows in order to offer family, friends and supporters a chance to view the events.

The council’s plan still needs to be approved by the Vigo County Health Department and Purdue Extension director.

According to an email sent to 4-H families, the exhibitions are to unfold as such:

• Exhibit Hall projects will be handed off to volunteers via a drive-through of sorts. Volunteers will sanitize projects and take them into the building for judging.

• Judging will be closed. Once judged, projects will be set up for a video exhibition. The council is still working out details regarding 4-Hers and immediate family viewing Exhibit Hall projects in person.

• Fashion Revue will take place at the fairgrounds, as Ivy Tech Community College has closed its campus to all outside entities. A date and time will be conveyed to participants when it has been scheduled.

• The council is still working on the details for dog show, cat show, and little critters, but they will also be given the opportunity for in-person shows following COVID-19 guidelines, according to the email.

• Show and go 4-H livestock judging will be offered along with virtual exhibition through Fair Entry.

Haag said 4-H members and volunteers choosing to exhibit in person will be required to wear a face covering when six feet social distancing cannot be maintained. This will include most show rings, make-up areas and restrooms.

“As previously mentioned, this is a year where changes are fluid and we will be working to provide updates as timely as possible; thank you for your continued understanding and patience,” Haag wrote in an email to 4-H families.

The Vigo County Fair is scheduled for July 10-12 at Wabash Valley Fairgrounds. Haag said 4-H exhibitions will be held at a separate time.