4 arrested in connection with stabbing near Bloomingdale

Four people were arrested Thursday in connection with a stabbing near Bloomingdale.
Sheriff Justin Cole said deputies responded at 11 a.m. to a domestic situation and stabbing.
The victim was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries, and was then arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Police also arrested Melissa Ann Wimmer, 40, of rural Rockville, on charges of battery with a deadly weapon resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 4 felony, and domestic battery in the presence of a minor, a Level 6 felony. Her bond is set at $35,000.
Gloria D. Farrington, 60, of rural Rockville, was arrested on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a minor, a Level 6 felony. Her bond is set at $10,000.
Joshua S. Engelking, 35, of Bloomington, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia, both class A misdemeanors. His bond was set at $8,000.
All defendants will appear in Parke Circuit Court for hearings.
