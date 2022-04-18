38 Special to play The Mill in August

The 98.5 Riverfest featuring 38 Special will play at The Mill in Terre Haute on Aug. 27. Joining 38 Special in the lineup are Tommy Decarlo of Boston and Rudy Cardenas from American Idol with the music of Journey.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. April 22 at TheMillTerreHaute.com. Ticket prices are $75 for VIP Standing Pit, $45 VIP (seats allowed) and $25 general admission (seats allowed).
38 Special has enjoyed sales in excess of 20 million, most associated with the band's arena-rock pop hits such as “Hold On Loosely,” “Rockin’ Into the Night” and “and “Back Where You Belong, among others.
Special guest Tommy DeCarlo is the singer of the hit rock band Boston. This show closes with a full set of Boston classic hits from the 1970's and 80's.
Also performing will be special guest Rudy Cardenas of American Idol, with a full set of Journey classic hits from both the Steve Perry and Gregg Rolie eras.
For more information about other live shows at The Mill, visit TheMillTerreHaute.com.
